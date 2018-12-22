Bears take Granite City title

John Cate | The News Joshua Pack of East Surry finished in third place at 152 pounds on Saturday. - John Cate | The News Austin Tumbarello of Mount Airy made it to the finals with this hard-fought 5-3 victory over Forbush’s Worth Martin at 160 pounds. - John Cate | The News North Surry’s Quinn Walker placed third in the 170-pound weight class at the Granite City Invitational. - John Cate | The News East Surry’s Joe Becker came in fourth in a very strong field at 170 pounds. - - John Cate | The News The Bears’ Jackson Tumbarello won the Granite City Invitational title at 182 pounds on Saturday. - - John Cate | The News East Surry’s Mitchell Edwards won the Granite City Invitational title at 220 pounds on Saturday. - - John Cate | The News John Bennett of Mount Airy tries to make a takedown on Surry Central’s Daniel Valenzuela in the semifinals of the 195-pound weight class on Saturday. Bennett went on to win the individual title at that weight. - - Contributed Photo The Granite Bears celebrated Christmas three days early on Saturday by inviting a dozen teams to the Howard Finch Gym and winning the team title in the Granite City Invitational. - - Contributed Photo Franklin Bennett won the title at 132 pounds for Mount Airy. - - Contributed Photo Mount Airy’s Daniel Olvera won the individual title at 138 pounds in the Granite City Invitational. - -

The Mount Airy wrestling team held a Christmas party and invited all its friends on Saturday morning.

And it will be a Merry Christmas indeed, for the matmen of the Granite City.

The first Granite City Invitational was one of the largest tournaments of North Carolina high school wrestling season and had an exceptional field, including all five Surry County schools with a wrestling program, the Bears’ conference rivals from Bishop McGuiness. Galax came across the mountain to hit the mats, joining six other teams from the area, including Forbush, North Wilkes, Mount Tabor, Walkertown and Atkins.

After more than seven hours of non-stop wrestling on two mats, the host school ended up with the championship. The Bears won four individual weight classes and outdistanced everyone with 162 team points. Surry Central was second with 127, while East Surry and Galax tied for third at 120.5. No other team scored more than 66.

The performances were an emphatic statement by the Bears and Cardinals, both of whom have many starters who got a late start to their wrestling seasons due to football success. Each school had a football player win an individual title, Mount Airy’s Jackson Tumbarello at 182 and East Surry’s Mitchell Edwards at 220.

Also claiming victory for the Bears were Franklin Bennett (132), Daniel Olvera (138) and John Bennett (195). The Cardinals claimed two individual titles, with Austin Vernon winning at 113 and joining Edwards in the winner’s circle.

Surry Central’s outstanding tournament also included two individual titlists. The Golden Eagles’ freshman sensation Connor Medvar captured the title at 126, while veteran standout Matthew White captured gold at 152. Even when the Eagles didn’t win, coach Stephen Priddy’s team was heard from. A total of nine Surry Central wrestlers were in either the championship or consolation final at the end of the day. The Eagles and Bears tied for the most entrants making the final round.

Galax, the only team from outside North Carolina competing, had several wrestlers vying for individual crowns. The Maroon Tide got the laurels at 145 (Joshua Spurlin), 160 (James Akers) and 170 (Caxton Wright). Most Outstanding Wrestler awards were given for both the lower weights and the higher weights, and Wright was named the MOW for the higher weights after claiming the title in a class where all four place-winners were accomplished wrestlers. He beat Matthew Muse of Mount Tabor in the final, with North Surry’s Quinn Walker third and East’s Joe Becker in fourth. Galax wrestlers also had three runner-up finishes to go with their three titles.

Three other schools won an individual title on Saturday. Elkin’s David Javier not only won first place at 106 pounds, he was also named Most Outstanding Wrestler in the lower weights. At 120, Aldo Noyala of R.J. Reynolds crashed the party that included three area place-winners. Kaleb Martin of North Surry lost to Noyala in the finals, with the Bears’ Trevin Robinson third and Forbush’s Travis Priddy in fourth. At 285 pounds, Jacob Eaton of Mount Tabor beat Elkin’s C.J. Henderson for the title.

In addition to having more individual titles than any other team, the Bears’ success was also fueled by having five other wrestlers reach either the championship or consolation finals. At 113, Justin Slate made it to the final before losing to East Surry’s Vernon. Robinson reached the consolation final at 120 and took third, while Aidan Horton made it at 126 and finished fourth. The Bears’ Austin Tumbarello elected to compete at 160 even though he was just a pound over the 152-pound limit, and beat Forbush’s Worth Martin 5-3 in a taut semifinal before falling to Galax’ Akers, who normally wrestles at 170, in the final. Mount Airy had one more consolation finalist at 220, where another footballer, Eric Olvera, took fourth.

For Central, Carter Snow started the parade at 106 with a fourth-place finish. The Eagles had consolation finalists at 132, where Jaylon Jones took third over North’s Jake Lawson; 145, where Karson Crouse was fourth; 195, where Daniel Valenzuela downed Mason Sawyers of East Surry for third; and at 285, where David Laura was fourth. At 182, Central’s Steven Cambell made it to the championship final before falling to Jackson Tumbarello.

Seven East Surry wrestlers reached the end of the day. Joining champs Vernon and Edwards were Kaleb Tilley, who lost to Daniel Olvera in the final at 138; Pack, who beat North’s Gavin Holsclaw in the consolation final at 152; Becker, who lost to Walker in the 170 consolation final; Nathan Cox, who was third at 182; and Sawyers at 195.

North Surry sent five wrestlers to the final round. Martin was second at 120, Lawson fourth at 142, Adam Martin third at 138, where he beat Husain Lawrence of Atkins in the consolation final; Holsclaw fourth at 152, and Walker third at 170.

Javier and Henderson were the only Elkin wrestlers to reach the final round.

Rounding out the team scoreboard were Forbush in fifth place with 66 points, followed by R.J. Reynolds (61), North Surry (60), North Wilkes (59.5), Mount Tabor (53), Elkin (47), Walkertown (36.5), Atkins (36) and Bishop McGuinness (15).

MA beats 12 other teams to win tourney crown

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

