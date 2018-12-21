13 teams to wrestle today

One of the biggest, if not the biggest, in-season wrestling tournaments that Surry County has ever seen is coming to Mount Airy High School today.

The Granite Bears will be hosting a total of 13 different schools in today’s first-ever Granite City Invitational beginning at 9 a.m. Because of the scale of the tournament, the event will be held in the Howard Finch Gym instead of the old MAMS gymnasium that normally serves as the home of Mount Airy wrestling. Admission to the tournament is $7, with MAHS students admitted for free.

Among the teams committed to attend the tournament are all five Surry County schools with a wrestling program, with East Surry, North Surry, Surry Central and Elkin all in attendance, along with Atkins, Bishop McGuiness, Forbush, Mount Tabor, North Wilkes, R.J. Reynolds, Walkertown. Galax will come down from Virginia and compete as well.

Among the local teams, both Mount Airy and East Surry got a late start to their wrestling seasons due to success in football, with the Cardinals going all the way to the 1AA state championship game. However, both teams are now at full strength, and this paid off on Tuesday night, when the Bears avenged an early-season loss to West Stokes by sweeping a tri-meet against the Wildcats and Carver. West had beaten the Bears back on Nov. 28 in a tri-meet at Mount Airy, when several Bears were still playing football.

In the rematch, Mount Airy flexed its muscle with two football standouts, Jackson Tumbarello and Eric Olvera, both in the lineup and scoring first-period pins. Trailing 14-4 after four matches in a dual that began at 132 pounds, the Bears won every weight class between 160 and 285 by pin, and held an insurmountable lead when the meet went back to the top of the order.

All of the local schools have conference championship aspirations this season, with both the Bears and North Surry looking to extend a long run of seasons in which they have won or shared a league crown.

East Surry, also back at full strength after its football run, actually hit the mats on Friday night in Pilot Mountain and defeated North Stokes 46-36 in a Northwest 1A Conference dual match. On Tuesday, the Cardinals had beaten Bishop McGuinness 60-12, but lost 46-35 to South Stokes in a tri-meet at home. The showdown with Bishop saw the first wrestling action of the season for 220-pounder Mitchell Edwards, who finished third in the state in each of the past two seasons. The senior pinned the Villains’ Brandon Tubby in 3:52 to open the match.

North Surry has already begun conference play and flattened Walkertown 69-4 on Tuesday night. The Hounds wrestled at Atkins on Friday night, but results weren’t available at press time. Central last wrestled on Tuesday, beating Ashe County 40-39 but losing 43-36 to East Wilkes in a tri-meet.

Granite City Invitational will host every local team, several from region