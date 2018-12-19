Eagles split with Huskies, Cards

RONDA — The Surry Central wrestling team improved to 5-2 on the season with a split performances in Tuesday’s tri-meet at East Wilkes.

The Eagles’ battles with both the Cardinals and the Huskies of Ashe County High School came down to the final matches. Central defeated Ashe County 40-39 on a tiebreaker, but fell to East Wilkes 43-36. Each team finished 1-1 in the meet after Ashe County defeated East Wilkes 40-36.

Carter Snow started things off for the Eagles against Ashe County in the 106-pound class. Snow was awarded a forfeit victory for six points, but the Huskies tied things up with a forfeit victory at 113.

Amon Mosley of Central and Drew Rowland of Ashe competed in the first non-forfeit match and went all three rounds. Rowland was awarded three team points for an 11-6 decision victory.

Central regained the lead thanks to back-to-back victories at 126 and 132. The Golden Eagles’ Connor Medvar defeated Ashe County’s Trent Bake via pinfall to earn his 14th win of the season. Just a freshman, Medvar’s 14-1 record leads the team. Jaylon Jones then put the Eagles up 18-9 with a pinfall win over the Huskies Mason Calhoun.

Huskies freshman Andrew Peterson tied for the second-most wins (11) on the team when he pinned Central’s Charlie Hernandez in the 138-pound match. Peterson’s win cut the Eagles’ lead to three, but Surry Central went on a roll to more than double Ashe County’s total.

Logan Priddy competed in just his second match of the season in 145 and had a strong showing against the Huskies Isaac Miller. Priddy’s pinfall was the first of three straight victories for Central.

Karson Crouse made it 30-15 with only the second decision win of the night against Ashe County’s Drake Elliot at 145. Crouse defeated Elliot 12-8. Matthew White increased Central’s lead to 33-15 with a pinfall victory over Dylan Little at 160.

Gabriel Bare ended Central’s run by defeating Sam Whitaker by pinfall in the 170-pound class. Steven Cambell restored the 18-point lead for the Golden Eagles by notching his 11th victory of the season. Cambell pinned Ben Knotts for the win.

Timothy Peterson earned Ashe County’s final pinfall victory against Surry Central when he bested Daniel Valenzuela at 195.

Surry Central led Ashe County 39-27 with just two matches remaining. Two wins from Ashe County would tie the meet at 39-39. The tiebreaker for the match in that case would go to the team with the most first points scored, that being Surry Central.

So instead of risking losing both matches and/or dropping the first points, Central forfeited the 220 and 285-pound matches to defeat Ashe County 40-39.

vs. East Wilkes

Snow defeated Nick Magee with 1:12 left in the first period for the first win against East Wilkes. Central had to forfeit the 113 match once again, tying the match at 6-6.

East Wilkes took a 10-6 lead when Daniel Ferguson bested Central’s Spencer Leclair 16-5. Ferguson’s win was one of just two matches in the meet to go all three rounds.

Medvar regained the lead for the Eagles with a pinfall at 1:15 in the first period of the 126 match.

The Cardinals’ biggest threat this year has been senior Jesse Aguilar. Boasting an 18-1 record, Aguilar leads the team in wins from the 132 class. Aguilar earned his 18th victory via forfeit against Central.

Jaylon Jones made up for the 132 forfeit by pinning Kekoa Brown. Jones’ match was followed by the 145 match that was the second three-setter. Austin Bauguess defeated Crouse 7-2 to give East Wilkes three more points.

With the match favoring East by just a point at 19-18, White earned his second pinfall victory of the night to put Central ahead 24-19 in the 152 match.

Back-to-back forfeits by the Eagles put the home team back in the lead at 31-24. Brandon Esparza increased the lead to double digits with a pinfall victory against Whitaker in the 182 class.

Cambell tried to will the Eagles back into the match with a pinfall victory in the 195 match. Cambell’s win made it a seven-point meet with just two matches remaining. Daniel Valenzuela was also awarded a forfeit victory in 220 to make the score 37-36, with East Wilkes still holding on.

Unfortunately for the Golden Eagles, they had to forfeit 285-pound match, thus losing the meet to East Wilkes 43-36.

Surry Central will not compete in another dual meet until January 8, 2019, when the Eagles travel to Forbush.

Central wrestling improves to 5-2

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith