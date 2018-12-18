Greyhounds grapple with Wolfpack

Cory Smith | The News Greyhound Riley Jenkins (blue) attempts to flip over his Wolfpack opponent in the 195-pound match of Tuesday’s meet. - Cory Smith | The News Johnny Flores of North Surry (gray) earned a first-period pin on Walkertown’s Nicholas Fluitt in the 285-pound match. - Cory Smith | The News Gavin Holsclaw (gray) got a victory for North Surry in the 152-pound match with a pin at 1:52 in the first period. -

North Surry put the rest of the Western Piedmont 2A Conference on notice with a 69-4 win in the Greyhounds’ first conference match of the season.

The Hounds only dropped one match in Tuesday’s dual meet against the Walkertown Wolfpack. Just three of the matches went into the second period, with just two decided by points.

The victory moves North to 9-4 on the season and 1-0 in the WPAC.

North Surry began the meet with a forfeit victory for Luke Wagner in the 106-pound class. Neither team had a competitor at 113, so the teams advanced to 120.

Walkertown’s Elijah Bethune is 7-0 at 120 this season, but didn’t compete against North’s Kaleb Martin. Instead, Kaleb pinned Wolfpack freshman Camren Winde in a little under a minute.

Landon Hiatt wrestled up from 120 to compete in the 126-pound class for North Surry. Hiatt held a 2-0 lead off a takedown as time ran down in the first period, but managed to pin Nathan Murphy with nine seconds remaining.

Forfeit victories for Jake Lawson at 131 and Adam Martin at 138 gave North Surry a 30-0 lead. Toby Pyles brought the lead to 36-0 by pinning Walkertown’s Dylan Medley with 39 seconds remaining in the first period.

The Greyhounds continued to dominate their conference foes in the 152-pound match. North freshman Gavin Holsclaw recorded the fastest victory of the meet by pinning Brayden Milner with 1:26 left in the first period.

The first match of the night to make it out of the first round occured between the Hound’s Brandon Goins and the Wolfpack’s Cody Luster at 160. Luster led 2-0 after the first period thanks to a takedown.

Goins got two points for a pair of escapes in the second period, but another takedown by Luster put the Walkertown senior up 4-2 entering the third and final period. Luster increased his lead with an escape, takedown, and near fall to take the match 10-2.

North Surry’s lead stood at 42-4 heading into the 170-pound match. Quinn Walker had the tall task of facing Walkertown’s Mccray McGee, who entered Tuesday’s meet with a 7-1 record. Walker’s two points from a take down led McGee’s one escape point at the end of the first period.

Walker went up 3-1 thanks to an escape in the second period. When McGee rallied to take the lead late in the match, Walker was able to pull ahead with two reversal points and two nearfall points to win 7-6.

Tye Smith broke the trend of three-period matches by pinning Walkertown’s Zach Monette with 1:19 left in the first period of the 182-pound match.

The final match of the night to last more than one set was in the 195-pound match between North’s Riley Jenkins and Walkertown’s Joshua Cordell. Jenkins led Cordell 7-1 in points in the first period but was unable to get a pinfall.

Jenkins’ lead increased to 9-1 before pinning Cordell with 1:37 remaining in the second period.

Both the 220-pound and 285-pound matches saw North Surry lead 2-0 before getting a pin late in the first period. Noah Krusinski fell to Greyhound Luke Johnson with seven seconds left in the 220 match, and Nicholas Fluitt lost to Johnny Flores with 23 seconds left in the 285 match.

These two victories rounded out North Surry’s 69-4 conference win.

North Surry’s final dual meet of 2018 is set for December 21 at Atkins.

Greyhound Riley Jenkins (blue) attempts to flip over his Wolfpack opponent in the 195-pound match of Tuesday’s meet. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_DSC_0475.jpg Greyhound Riley Jenkins (blue) attempts to flip over his Wolfpack opponent in the 195-pound match of Tuesday’s meet. Cory Smith | The News Johnny Flores of North Surry (gray) earned a first-period pin on Walkertown’s Nicholas Fluitt in the 285-pound match. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_DSC_0495.jpg Johnny Flores of North Surry (gray) earned a first-period pin on Walkertown’s Nicholas Fluitt in the 285-pound match. Cory Smith | The News Gavin Holsclaw (gray) got a victory for North Surry in the 152-pound match with a pin at 1:52 in the first period. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_DSC_0416.jpg Gavin Holsclaw (gray) got a victory for North Surry in the 152-pound match with a pin at 1:52 in the first period. Cory Smith | The News

North Surry defeats Walkertown 69-4

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith