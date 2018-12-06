Cards beat Rams…on the mats

BOONVILLE — East Surry’s longest state football playoff run since 2001 has brought a great deal of excitement to the Pilot Mountain area, but the Cardinals’ wrestling team has already begun its season while it awaits the arrival of its teammates still on the gridiron.

East competed in a quad-meet at Starmount on Wednesday night, where the Cardinals ironically found themselves wrestling against the same school they will face in football on Friday night. The football-depleted East wrestlers defeated the similarly football-depleted Rams 48-30, but lost to North Surry (45-30) and North Stokes (48-30), both of which are at full strength.

Scores from the North Stokes match were reported, and the outcome of this showed how much the Cardinals needed their football players. Stokes won five of the last six weight classes of the match after trailing 24-18. The Cardinals’ Nathan Cox, who won by pin at 182 pounds, was the only East wrestler in a higher weight class to win.

The Cardinals picked up forfeits from Austin Vernon (113), Trace Tilley (126), and Kaleb Tilley (138). Joshua Pack won by pin at 152.

However, even a shorthanded East Surry team was enough to rule the roost at the Viking Duals last Saturday at North Forsyth. The Cardinals competed in five dual meets and won them all, beating Carver (54-12), Dudley (42-18), Virginia team Magna Vista (48-24), McMichael (37-36), and North Forsyth (37-36).

Many of the teams were shorthanded, and the Cardinals won their final two matches on a tiebreaker. Tied matches are almost always decided on the basis of which team earns more victories by pin in the match, but both of these were decided on who had more first points, the eighth tiebreaker criterion.

Carver only brought a few wrestlers, but Vernon, Kaleb Tilley and Cox all scored pins. The match with Dudley saw pins for Vernon and Pack, while Cox won on a disqualification of his opponent. Magna Vista only had three wrestlers, and East forfeited some weight classes without entering anyone in order to hold them back for the final two matches.

Against McMichael, the match opened at 285, and the Cardinals had to foreit there and at 106, but then received two walkovers before dropping a pin loss at 126. However, with East down 18-12, Trace Tilley and then Kaleb Tilley scored back-to-back pins at 138 and 145. McMichael tied it again at 160 after 152 was double-forfeited, but Pack and Cox scored pins at 170 and 182. A second-period pin loss at 195 brought the Phoenix within six, and they tied it when one of their wrestlers got a forfeit at 220 — the weight class where two-time state third-place winner Mitchell Edwards is still playing football for the Cardinals. However, East was awarded one extra point on a tiebreaker for the team win.

The match with the host school went much the same. It opened at 126, and the Vikings went up 12-0 with two pins. However, the Tilleys answered at 138 and 145 to tie the match. North Forsyth went ahead on a forfeit at 152, but Pack earned a pin at 160 to make it 18-18. The score was knotted at 24 after a pin by Cox at 182. This proved to be the winner, as the last five weight classes saw two forfeit wins for each team and one double forfeit. The Cardinals had more first points, and duly won the match on the tiebreaker.

East was scheduled to compete in the Alleghany duals on Saturday, but this event was rescheduled for today due to a forecast of bad weather. The Cardinals had to withdraw from the matches, and will return to action on Dec. 13 with a tri-meet against North Stokes and Walkertown.

ES wrestling opens up 6-2 in duals, including win over Starmount