SC frosh makes program history

Contributed Photo Connor Medvar debuted at Surry Central with a title in the Perry Lloyd Invitational on Nov. 17. The freshman not only won the 126-pound class, he was named as the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler. -

DOBSON — Surry Central freshman Connor Medvar is already making is presence felt on the Golden Eagles’ wrestling team.

Medvar, who wrestles in the 126-pound weight class, made his high school debut back on Nov. 17 in the Perry Lloyd Invitational tournament in Elkin. His career began impressively, with a dominating 17-1 technical fall victory over Ian Powers of Bandys High School. But that was just the beginning of a run through the day-long tournament that ended with him being chosen as the Most Outstanding Wrestler again a strong field on his very first day as a high school wrestler.

The win over Powers send Medvar into the semifinals of the 126-pound class later in the day. He defeated Christian Pena of 4A Glenn High School 4-0 in the semis to earn a spot in the championship against Lucas Keller of North Iredell, and he scored another 4-0 victory to win the class.

Central head coach Stephen Priddy said that Medvar is the only freshman who has ever won a Most Outstanding Wrestler award at any tournament during his long career as the Eagles’ head coach.

Medvar was one of two Eagles who made into the semifinals at the Perry Lloyd. At 132 pounds, Johnny Hernandez beat Tyquawn Nowalk of Elkin by pin, then lost the semis before beating Mason Dollyhigh of North Surry by pin in consolation semifinals. He lost to Louis Billups of Bandys in the consolation final and settled for fourth.

As a team, Central finished second overall in the tournament.

Where Medvar is concerned, his arrival at Central was not unheralded. Last year, he went 13-0 and won the conference title as a middle schooler, and he won individual titles at the Raider Rumble, the Bishon Brawl, the MS East Side Showdown, and the Warrior Winter Challenge as an eighth-grader, many times competing as a 14 year-old in a 15U event.

Medvar and the rest of the Eagles began their dual-team season on Nov. 19 in the Surry-Davidson Duals, beating East Davidson 39-36 and then West Davidson 36-33.

Against East, Central won despite being one man short of a full lineup and having to forfeit at 138. However, the Eagles got pins from Brenden Pack (113), Medvar (126), Hernandez (132), Steven Cambell (182), and David Laura (285).

Eagles Matthew White (152), Gabriel Sechrist (160), and Carter Snow (106) all won by decision.

Central trailed 36-30 with two matches left, but Laura’s pin tied it, and the lineup rolled around to 106 for the decisive match, where Snow outlasted Austin Hanner 11-10 to take the match.

The Eagles had to surrender 138 to West Davidson as well, and the match again came down to the last individual weight class. This match opened at 120 and ended at 113, where Pack pinned Sloan Pressley to lift Central to the team victory.

White, Sechrist, Trenton Stanley (220) and Laura all scored pins. Medvar and Cambell won by minor decision.

In the Nov. 24 Jimmy Martin Duals at Surry Central, the Eagles suffered their first dual loss of 2018-19, falling to West Wilkes 43-28, but beat North Surry 40-36 and Elkin 57-24.

At the time, the Buckin’ Elks were still missing most of their team due to football commitments, and only six matches were actually contested. North Surry was also missing people, and this match was actually decided by the Greyhounds having to forfeit at 106 and 113 at the end. North had picked up two forfeits from the Eagles during the event, while the Eagles obtained three. But at 195, Stanley pulled out an exciting 4-2 win over the Hounds’ Riley Jenkins.

In the West Wilkes match, Medvar had his toughest challenge to that point in the season, holding off Dennis Edwards 2-0 at 132 pounds. But this came after Wilkes had won the first four weight classes and taken a 19-0 lead. Central didn’t win again until White won a major decision at 160. Sam Whitaker got a forfeit at 170, then Cambell won a decision, and Stanley scored a pin. But it wasn’t enough, even though Laura ended the match at 285 with a pin of his own.

On Saturday in the C.H. Necessary Invitational hosted by West Wilkes, Medvar finally suffered his first loss as a high school wrestler, in the championship final at 126 pounds to Braxton Mann of Science Hill (Johnson City, Tenn.). Both wrestlers came in at 10-0 on the season and won two matches easily to make it to the finals. In the final, Mann scored a first-period takedown and held on for a 2-0 win.

White placed fourth at 152 pounds in the tournament, as did Pack at 113. Cambell, wrestling at 170, did even better, beating Jovanis Pozo of Forbush 6-5 in the semifinals to earn a showdown with Science Hill’s Chase Diehl in the finals. However, Diehl claimed a 9-1 win and Cambell had to settle for second.

As a team, Central was the highest finishing of the three local teams in the C.H. Necessary field, placing sixth overall with 62 points. North Surry was 10th and Mount Airy 12th.

The Golden Eagles will continue their season this coming Saturday, Dec. 8, at the “Big A” Memorial at Forbush High School.

Connor Medvar debuted at Surry Central with a title in the Perry Lloyd Invitational on Nov. 17. The freshman not only won the 126-pound class, he was named as the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Medvar.jpg Connor Medvar debuted at Surry Central with a title in the Perry Lloyd Invitational on Nov. 17. The freshman not only won the 126-pound class, he was named as the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler. Contributed Photo

Eagle wrestlers start new season strong