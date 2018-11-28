Shorthanded Bears split home opener

John Cate | The News The referee signals two points for West Stokes’ Phillip Lowman in his win over Mount Airy’s Tripp Gilley at 145 pounds. - John Cate | The News The Bears’ Trevin Robinson piled up the points in a 16-0 technical fall win over Reagan’s Samuel Fuentes. Although Fuentes avoided being pinned, Robinson scored five near-falls in the victory at 120 pounds. - John Cate | The News Mount Airy’s Sebastian Renteria has Reagan’s Leonard Jackson in all sorts of trouble in the first period of Wednesday’s match at 285 pounds. Renteria already led 4-0 and eventually scored a pin with eight seconds left in the opening period. - John Cate | The News Mount Airy’s Daniel Olvera and West Stokes’ Evan Wall look for an advantage in a tightly-contested match at 138 pounds on Wednesday night. Wall scored a 5-2 victory. - -

Albeit shorthanded with a number of wrestlers still playing football, the Mount Airy wrestling team already had a few meets under its belt before the Thanksgiving holiday. On Wednesday night, the Granite Bears came home for the first time in the 2018-19 season.

By putting some reserves into the starting lineup and moving people around, Mount Airy coach Cody Atkins was able to fill most of his weight classes, but West Stokes, whose football team completed its season last Friday night, had by far the largest team and ended up as the unofficial winner of the tri-meet, beating the Bears 49-27 in the third and final match of the evening.

Since Reagan had the longest trip back home, the teams agreed to wrestle in an order which would allow the Raiders to leave first. The Wildcats sat out the first match, in which Mount Airy wrestled Reagan and won 65-12. Then, in the night’s second match, Reagan and West Stokes wrestled each other, with the Cats prevailing 56-12.

While the Raiders headed home, the Bears and West Stokes finished up the evening. The match opened at 120 pounds, where Carson Goins pinned Mount Airy’s Trevin Robinson and put the Cats on the board. The 126-pound match went the distance. The Bears’ Franklin Bennett and West’s Matthew Helms battled with no score through two periods before Bennett scored a reversal in the third period and then hung on for a 2-1 win. The Bears then took a 9-6 lead in the team score when the Cats had to forfeit to Haven Sechrist at 132 pounds.

The match at 138 was another good one, pitting Evan Wall of West Stokes against Mount Airy’s Daniel Olvera. Olvera led 2-1 at the end of the first period, but Wall chose down in period two and took the lead with a reversal. Olvera elected to open period three at neutral, and at one point nearly scored a takedown as the wrestlers went out of bounds, but then Wall made one that stuck and claimed a 5-2 victory that tied the team score at 9.

The Wildcats regained the lead when Phillip Lowman claimed a major-decision win over Tripp Gilley, and extended their edge to 19-9 when Noah Hall pinned Luke Leonard at 152. However, at 160, it was West Stokes who was shorthanded, and they forfeited to the Bears’ Austin Tumbarello.

West’s Zackary Blankenship pinned Josiah Johnson at 170, and then the Bears had to forfeit 182 and 195, with the Cats’ Weston Copenhaver and Bryan Gordon as the beneficiaries. Mount Airy got back on track at 220 when John Bennett scored a first-period pin over Kenneth Martin. At 285, West’s Christian Perez scored a second-period pin on Sebastian Renteria.

With that, the match went back to the top of the order. The Bears forfeited to Cole Waddell at 106, and the Cats conceded to Robert Taylor at 113.

In Mount Airy’s win over Reagan, the teams started at 106 and just went straight down the line. Mount Airy had a 53-0 lead before losing a match. The Raiders won only one match on the mats and the other by a forfeit, although the 113-pound match was double-forfeited.

Reagan forfeited to Taylor (106), Sechrist (126), Gilley (145), Leonard (152), and Johnson (170). At 120, Robinson administered a 16-0 technical fall to the Raiders’ Samuel Fuentes. Bennett had a second-period pin over Kaden Ladd at 132, and Olvera won by pin in just 38 seconds over Rhett Steelman.

The best showdown of this match came at 160, where Tumbarello took on Blake Lyerly. Lyerly appeared to be physically stronger, while Tumbarello had better technique. Tumbarello led 2-1 at the end of the first period, and he had a reversal and a near-fall in the second period, while Lyerly had an escape and a takedown. In the third period, Lyerly decided on a strategy of trying to out-muscle Tumbarello for takedowns and then releasing him, trading one point for two, but with the score at 12-10 and nearly a minute to go, Tumbarello held his ground and claimed the decision.

Hernan Ramirez scored a pin for the Bears at 182, and Bennett did the same at 220 before the match ended with Renteria against Reagan’s Leonard Jackson. Renteria got the pin with just eight seconds left in the first period.

In the middle match, West Stokes got pins from Goins at 120, Gordon at 195 and Perez at 220. The Cats received forfeits to Waddell (106), Helms (126), Ben Wright (145), Lowman (152) and Copenhaver (170). Wall won a 12-0 major decision at 138, and Hall won by decision at 160. Reagan won just one match on the mats and received a forfeit, while 113 was a double forfeit.

The Bears will return to the mats on Saturday morning for a tournament at West Wilkes High School.

The referee signals two points for West Stokes’ Phillip Lowman in his win over Mount Airy’s Tripp Gilley at 145 pounds. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_DSC_0876.jpg The referee signals two points for West Stokes’ Phillip Lowman in his win over Mount Airy’s Tripp Gilley at 145 pounds. John Cate | The News The Bears’ Trevin Robinson piled up the points in a 16-0 technical fall win over Reagan’s Samuel Fuentes. Although Fuentes avoided being pinned, Robinson scored five near-falls in the victory at 120 pounds. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_DSC_0792.jpg The Bears’ Trevin Robinson piled up the points in a 16-0 technical fall win over Reagan’s Samuel Fuentes. Although Fuentes avoided being pinned, Robinson scored five near-falls in the victory at 120 pounds. John Cate | The News Mount Airy’s Sebastian Renteria has Reagan’s Leonard Jackson in all sorts of trouble in the first period of Wednesday’s match at 285 pounds. Renteria already led 4-0 and eventually scored a pin with eight seconds left in the opening period. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_DSC_0844.jpg Mount Airy’s Sebastian Renteria has Reagan’s Leonard Jackson in all sorts of trouble in the first period of Wednesday’s match at 285 pounds. Renteria already led 4-0 and eventually scored a pin with eight seconds left in the opening period. John Cate | The News Mount Airy’s Daniel Olvera and West Stokes’ Evan Wall look for an advantage in a tightly-contested match at 138 pounds on Wednesday night. Wall scored a 5-2 victory. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_DSC_0863.jpg Mount Airy’s Daniel Olvera and West Stokes’ Evan Wall look for an advantage in a tightly-contested match at 138 pounds on Wednesday night. Wall scored a 5-2 victory. John Cate | The News

MA beats Reagan, but W. Stokes wins nightcap

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

