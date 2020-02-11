NW1A and WPAC Indoor Track results

May 04, 2019
DOBSON — Rex Mitchell Track played host to the Western Piedmont 2A Conference Championship Meet on Thursday afternoon.
There were numerous dominant individual performances, but two teams stood above the rest in the final standings: Surry Central and Atkins. The Golden Eagles won the girls’ portion of the meet, finishing with 168 of 595 total points. The Central girls outscored the other six schools in three of six categories: sprint, distance, and jump.
Atkins’ girls finished in second place with 125 total points. The Lady Camels won two of the remaining three categories: relay and throw. North Surry’s girls won the final category, hurdles. Behind Atkins in the final girls’ standings was Forbush in third with 83 points, North Surry in fourth with 73 points, Carver in fifth with 61 points, West Stokes in sixth with 43, and Walkertown in seventh with 42.
The Atkins boys won the other portion of the competition with 174.5 of 589 total points. The Camels won four of six categories: sprint, distance, relay, and jump. North Surry and Walkertown each won an event, with the Hounds taking throwing and Surry Central winning hurdles.
West Stokes didn’t win any of the individual categories, but came in second in four and third in one for 92 total points. Following the Wildcats in third place was Surry Central with 75 points, North Surry with 66.5 points, Walkertown with 65 points, Forbush with 59 points, and Carver with 57 points.
Below are the official meet results from Milesplit. Some of the relay teams did not list individual participants, and those will be indicated with the school name and, “runners not listed.” Due to the high number of participants, only those that earned points will be listed.
Girls high jump: 1. Shelby Richards, North Surry 4-08.00. 2. Jaylyn Templeton, Surry Central 4-06.00. 3. Sarah Owens, Forbush 4-06.00. 4. Laila McGee, West Stokes 4-02.00. 5. Chelsie Clark, Atkins 4-00.00. 6. Area Leslie, Atkins 4-00.00. 7. Nasha Galloway, Carver 4-00.00.
Boys high jump: 1. Jonathan Hudgins, Walkertown 6-00.00. 2. Luke Bennett, Forbush 5-10.00. T3. Dymoz Credle, Carver 5-06.00. T3. Ethan Evans, North Surry 5-06.00. 5. Gerald Lane, Atkins 5-06.00. 6. Tanner Woods, North Surry 5-00.00. 7. Landon Hutchens, Forbush 5-00.00.
Girls pole vault: 1. Sarah Brown, Surry Central 12-00.00, 2. Peggy Prevette, Surry Central 9-06.00. 3. Laura Wyrick, Forbush 9-00.00. 4. Reina Martinez, Surry Central 6-00.00.
Boys pole vault: 1. Tanner Boone, Surry Central 10-00.00. 2. Alex Graham, Atkins 9-06.00.
Girls long jump: 1. Mia McMillen, Surry Central 16-08.00, 2. Madison Minga-Perry, Carver 16-08.00, 3. Tiona Wright, Carver 15-07.50, 4. Qeinyla Ross, Walkertown 14-07.50, 5. Sarah Owens, Forbush 14-03.75. 6. Leia Johnson, North Surry 12-08.50. 7. Chelsie Clark, Atkins 12-04.00.
Boys long jump: 1. Dustin Blevins, West Stokes 22-05.00, 2. Jonathan Hudgins, Walkertown 20-08.00, 3. Trey Baker, Atkins 20-02.00, 4. Yosef Suggs, Atkins 20-00.00. 5. Luke Bennett, Forbush 19-03.00. 6. Maurce Reid, Carver 19-02.500. 7. Elijah Bethune, Walkertown 18-10.00.
Girls triple jump: 1. Madison Minga-Perry, Carver 33-01.25. 2. Emily Jones, North Surry 28-10.50. 3. Sarah Owens, Forbush 28-06.50. 4. Laura Wyrick, Forbush 28-04.50. 5. Peggy Prevette, Surry Central 26-01.50. 6. Reina Martinez, Surry Central 26-00.75.
Boys triple jump: 1. Dustin Blevins, West Stokes 44-00.00. 2. Jonathan Hudgins, Walkertown 43-10.50. 3. Luke Bennett, Forbush 39-05.00. 4. Elijah Flippen, West Stokes 38-05.50. 5. Gerald Lane, Atkins 36-10.00. 6. Trevon Martin, Forbush 36-03.50. 7. Tate Keener, Atkins 35-08.50.
Girls shot put:1. Miranda Bellanger, Forbush 29-03.00. 2. Cyrstal Davis, Atkins 29-03.00. 3. Keyonna Rhodie, Atkins 28-06.00. 4. Shanell Daniels, Surry Central 27-01.00. 5. Cheryl Wright, Carver 26-00.00. 6. Dy’Ozja Dillworth, Carver 25-10.00. 7. McKinley Cornell, North Surry 25-07.00.
Boys shot put: 1. Ethan Evans, North Surry 44-01.00. 2. Travis Edwards, Atkins 41-02.00. 3. Dayton Harris, Walkertown 37-08.00. 4. Mark Plymake, West Stokes 37-07.00. 5. Joshua Shallua, Atkins 37-02.00. 6. Elijah Moore, North Surry 36-00.00. 7. Misa Rodriguez, Surry Central 36-00.00.
Girls discus throw: 1. Shanell Daniels, Surry Central 99-08. 2. Keyonna Rhodie, Atkins 92-07. 3. McKinley Cornell, North Surry 88-07. 4. Miranda Bellanger, Forbush 83-00. 5. Brisa Aguilar, Forbush 72-02. 6. Cyrstal Davis, Atkins 69-07. 7. Dy’Ozja Dillworth, Carver 63-04.
Boys discus throw: 1. Ethan Evans, North Surry 139-07. 2. Monte Scott, Forbush 124-07. 3. Mark Plymake, West Stokes 109-10. 4. Matthew Collins, Surry Central 108-10. 5. Misa Rodriguez, Surry Central 105-00. 6. Joshua Shallua, Atkins 104-10. 7. Elijah Moore, North Surry 103-10.
Girls 4 x 800: 1. Forbush, 11:23.45: Yamel Cortez, Natalia Holcomb, Darlene Valverde, and Lorena Mendoza. 2. Atkins, 11:33.98: Mariana Becerra, Zoe Marazita, Noelle Mills-tarmey, and Ally Wolfington. 3. Surry Central, 12:11.77: Alycia Billings, Audrey Poindexter, Elizabeth Antunez, and Yulisa Antunez. 4. West Stokes, 12:31.03: runners not listed. 5. North Surry, 13:26.32: Madison Murphy, Kendal Bouldin, Maddie Creed, and Amelia York.
Boys 4 x 800: 1. Atkins, 8:29.49: Camryn Agee, Ben Armentrout, Nathan Jacobs, and Walter Sellers. 2. West Stokes, 8:44.66: runners not listed. 3. Forbush 9:25.08: Chasten Coleman, Jonah Keen, Armando De la Sancha, and Nate Warden. 4. North Surry, 10:19.73: Chorri Harrison, Jake Lawson, Luis Valle, and Reid Walker.
Girls 100 meter hurdles: 1. Mia McMillen, Surry Central 15.53. 2. Emily Jones, North Surry 18.00. 3. Shelby Richards, North Surry 19.46. 4. Clarrissa Espinal, Atkins 20.64. 5. Mecca Shipman, Atkins 21.02. 6. Emily Cook, Forbush 21.12. 7. Leia Johnson, North Surry 22.58.
Boys 110 meter hurdles: 1. Trey Baker, Atkins 16.36. 2. Ivan Antunez, Surry Central 16.45. 3. Jesse Keen, Forbush 18.13. 4. Charlie Hernandez, Surry Central 18.45. 5. Andrew Allen, Atkins 19.99. 6. Samson McMillan, North Surry 20.25. 7. Alex Graham, Atkins 20.85.
Girls 100 meter dash: 1. Sarah Brown, Surry Central 12.66. 2. Mia McMillen, Surry Central 12.76. 3. Qeinyla Ross, Walkertown 12.83. 4. Leslie Hayes, Walkertown 13.13. 5. Sierra Frontenot, Atkins 13.45 6. Olivia Fleming, Walkertown 13.53. 7. Zaria Mccarter, Atkins 13.60.
Boys 100 meter dash: 1. Jakeem Blackburn, Carver 10.82. 2. Cameron Attucks, Atkins 11.15. 3. Ronaldo Mitchell, Walkertown 11.23. 4. Chris Brown, West Stokes 11.31. T5. Aiden Gates, North Surry 11.37. T5. Trey Baker, Atkins 11.37. 7. Glenwood Allen, Atkins 11.47.
Girls 4 x 200 meter relay: 1. Atkins, 1:49.95: runners not listed. 2. Walkertown, 1:50.83: Qeinyla Ross, Kearah Martin, Olivia Fleming, and Leslie Hayes. 3. Forbush, 1:57.67: Sarah Owens, Gracie Holleman, Laura Wyrick, and Brittney Gammons. 4. West Stokes, 2:04.03: runners not listed. 5. North Surry, 2:16.44: Leia Johnson, Madison Murphy, Kendal Bouldin, and Shelby Richards. 6. Surry Central, 2:19.97: Jordan Westmoreland, Audrey Poindexter, Shanell Daniels, and Tara Blevins.
Boys 4 x 200 meter relay: 1. West Stokes, 1:32.64: runners not listed. 2. Walkertown, 1:33.86: Jaeden Palmer, Jalen Wilds, Benny Ferguson, and Ronaldo Mitchell. 3. Atkins, 1:33.90: runners not listed. 4. Carver, 1:34.75: runners not listed. 5. North Surry, 1:40.74: Tanner Woods, Anthony Brown, Christopher Parker, and Aiden Gates. 6. Forbush, 1:42.92: Armando De la Sancha, Worth Martin, Josh Cunningham, and Ricardo Montellano.
Girls 1600 meter run: 1. Zoe Marazita, Atkins 6:03.85. 2. Brooklyn Lester, Surry Central 6:10.12. 3. Elizabeth Antunez, Surry Central 6:19.86. 4. Maggie Hill, West Stokes 6:22.33. 5. Darlene Valverde, Forbush 6:36.77. 6. Natalia Holcomb,Forbush 6:45.23. 7. Yulisa Antunez, Surry Central 6:51.20.
Boys 1600 meter run: 1. Ben Armentrout, Atkins 4:45.36. 2. Walter Sellers Atkins 4:46.14. 3. Eli Riggs, North Surry 4:53.04. 4. Rex Mathis, West Stokes 4:54.19. 5. Nate Warden, Forbush 5:05.55. 6. Carson Goins, West Stokes 5:06.92. 7. Eddy Osorio-Ramirez, Surry Central 5:08.73.
Girls 4 x 100 meter relay: 1 Walkertown, 51.08: Qeinyla Ross, Kearah Martin, Olivia Fleming, and Leslie Hayes. 2. Atkins, 52.10: runners not listed. 3. Carver, 53.40: runners not listed. 4. Forbush, 57.18: Yamel Cortez, Natalia Holcomb, Katyln Burton, and Gracie Holleman. 5. North Surry, 59.01: Victoria Andre, McKinley Cornell, Shelby Richards, and Emily Jones. 6. West Stokes, 1:01.37: runners not listed. 7. Surry Central, 1:07.08: Jordan Westmoreland, Shanell Daniels, Tara Blevins, and Selena Martinez.
Boys 4 x 100 meter relay: 1. Walkertown, 43.76: Jaeden Palmer, Ronaldo Mitchell, Jalen Wilds, and Jonathan Hudgins. 2. West Stokes, 44.33: runners not listed. 3. Carver, 44.85: runners not listed. 4. Atkins, 45.23: runners not listed. 5. North Surry, 48.53: Anthony Brown, Tanner Woods, Matthew Cox, and Aiden Gates. 6. Forbush, 50.82: Josh Cunningham, Armando De la Sancha, Jesse Keen, and Ricardo Montellano. 7. Surry Central, 51.08: runners not listed.
Girls 400 meter dash: 1. Madison Minga-Perry, Carver 1:02.03. 2. Sarah Brown Surry, Central 1:02.46. 3. Sierra Frontenot, Atkins 1:03.57. 4. Sydney Cockerham, West Stokes 1:03.60. 5. Noelle Mills-tarmey, Atkins 1:06.20. 6. Asiaun Sales, Carver 1:06.70. 7. Peggy Prevette, Surry Central 1:09.97.
Boys 400 meter dash: 1. Arrington Jones, Atkins 52.95. 2. Iyanu Olajide, Atkins 53.97. 3. Judah Hemphill, Atkins 54.36. 4. Corey Hamer, Carver 54.89. 5. Miles Fowler, Surry Central 54.98. 6. Trevon Martin, Forbush 55.55. 7. Benny Ferguson, Walkertown 55.97.
Girls 300 meter hurdles: 1. Mia McMillen, Surry Central 47.99. 2. Monet Reynolds, Carver 49.00. 3. Emily Jones, North Surry 54.65. 4. Alesia Boyles, West Stokes 55.90. 5. Kasey Cleary, Forbush 56.87. 6. Mecca Shipman, Atkins 57.38. 7. Clarrissa Espinal, Atkins 59.44.
Boys 300 meter huldles: 1. Ivan Antunez, Surry Central 43.15. 2. Charlie Hernandez, Surry Central 45.00. 3. Alex Graham, Atkins 48.28. 4. Samson McMillan, North Surry 49.23. 5. Andrew Allen, Atkins 49.27. 6. Jesse Keen, Forbush 50.17. 7. Alexander Khaufhold, North Surry 53.53.
Girls 800 meter run: 1. Brooklyn Lester, Surry Central 2:45.89. 2. Amelia York, North Surry 2:51.74. 3. Ally Wolfington, Atkins 2:53.86. 3. Jaylyn Templeton, Surry Central 2:53.86. 5. Maggie Hill, West Stokes 2:55.85. 6. Lorena Mendoza, Forbush 2:57.46. 7. Desiree Shields, West Stokes 3:01.71.
Boys 800 meter run: 1. Ben Armentrout, Atkins 2:01.35. 2. Erick Ramirez-Ramos, Surry Central 2:01.61. 3. Zach Watts, West Stokes 2:05.17. 4. Nathan Jacobs, Atkins 2:06.48. 5. Jacob Adkins, West Stokes 2:10.29. 6. Camryn Agee, Atkins 2:16.55. 7. Chasten Coleman, Forbush 2:16.87.
Girls 200 meter dash: 1. Sarah Brown, Surry Central 26.74. 2. Celeste Neal, Atkins 26.84. 3. Leslie Hayes, Walkertown 27.38. 4. Tiona Wright, Carver 27.98. 5. Sydney Cockerham, West Stokes 28.12. 6. Kearah Martin, Walkertown 28.55. 7. Zaria Mccarter, Atkins 28.62.
Boys 200 meter dash: 1. Jakeem Blackburn, Carver 22.54. 2. Corey Hamer, Carver 23.35. 3. Aiden Gates, North Surry 23.40. 4. Ronaldo Mitchell, Walkertown 23.47. 5. Chris Brown, West Stokes 23.48. 6. Yosef Suggs, Atkins 23.50. 7. Jalen Wilds, Walkertown 23.64.
Girls 3200 meter run: 1. Zoe Marazita, Atkins 13:11.03. 2. Amelia York, North Surry 13:23.92. 3. Brooklyn Lester, Surry Central 14:14.62. 4. Maggie Hill, West Stokes 14:49.30. 5. Elizabeth Antunez, Surry Central 14:50.62. 6. Mariana Becerra, Atkins 14:56.79. 7. Darlene Valverde, Forbush 14:57.41.
Boys 3200 meter run: 1. Walter Sellers, Atkins 10:11.80.2. Elek Wyble, Surry Central 10:23.19. 3. Rex Mathis, West Stokes 10:39.80. 4. Eli Riggs, North Surry 11:00.03. 5. Nate Warden, Forbush 11:12.44. 6. Mason Rudel, Atkins 11:12.85. 7. Alex Lynch, West Stokes 11:28.55.
Girls 4 x 400 meter relay: 1. Atkins, 4:36.69: runners not listed. 2. Forbush, 4:44.11: Yamel Cortez, Brittney Gammons, Laura Wyrick, and Gracie Holleman. 3. West Stokes, 4:48.98: runners not listed. 4. Surry Central, 4:53.88: Alycia Billings, Reina Martinez, Brooklyn Lester, and Peggy Prevette.
Boys 4 x 400 meter relay: 1. Atkins, 3:39.03: runners not listed. 2. Carver, 3:41.06: runners not listed. 3. Surry Central, 3:41.62: Charlie Hernandez, Miles Fowler, Elek Wyble, and Erick Ramirez-Ramos. 4. Forbush, 3:52.49: Armando De la Sancha, Trevon Martin, Worth Martin, and Nate Warden. 5. West Stokes, 3:59.3o: runners not listed. 6 Walkertown, 4:06.27: Benny Ferguson, Reggie Green, Josh Peebles, and Jacob Brown. 7. North Surry, 4:09.52: Chorri Harrison, Jake Lawson, Arturo Valle, and Darian Seals.
Surry Central’s Mia McMillen won the girls 300 meter hurdles with a 47.99 time.
North Surry’s Amelia York had second-place finishes in both the girls 800 meter run and 3200 meter run.
The top three finishes in the boys 300 meter run (left to right): second place Erick Ramirez-Ramos of Surry Central, first place Ben Armentrout of Atkins, and third place Zach Watts of West Stokes.
Lady Golden Eagle Brooklyn Lester builds a lead in the girls 800 meter run.
A time of 4:53.04 was good enough to earn North Surry’s Eli Riggs third place in the boys 1600 meter run.
Rex Mitchell Track played host to Conference Championship