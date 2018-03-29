Posted on by

Everyone else ran for second…


Mount Airy’s Madeline Mayfield approaches the finish line in the finals of the women’s 200-yard dash during Thursday’s tri-meet against East Surry and Winston-Salem Prep. Mayfield, who has won individual state titles for the Lady Bears in track and field events before, dominated the field from the start and won the race by about 20 yards. See a later edition of the Mount Airy News for full results from the meet.


John Cate | The News

Mount Airy’s Madeline Mayfield approaches the finish line in the finals of the women’s 200-yard dash during Thursday’s tri-meet against East Surry and Winston-Salem Prep. Mayfield, who has won individual state titles for the Lady Bears in track and field events before, dominated the field from the start and won the race by about 20 yards. See a later edition of the Mount Airy News for full results from the meet.

Mount Airy’s Madeline Mayfield approaches the finish line in the finals of the women’s 200-yard dash during Thursday’s tri-meet against East Surry and Winston-Salem Prep. Mayfield, who has won individual state titles for the Lady Bears in track and field events before, dominated the field from the start and won the race by about 20 yards. See a later edition of the Mount Airy News for full results from the meet.
https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_DSC_0809a.jpgMount Airy’s Madeline Mayfield approaches the finish line in the finals of the women’s 200-yard dash during Thursday’s tri-meet against East Surry and Winston-Salem Prep. Mayfield, who has won individual state titles for the Lady Bears in track and field events before, dominated the field from the start and won the race by about 20 yards. See a later edition of the Mount Airy News for full results from the meet. John Cate | The News

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

7:41 pm |    

U.S. 601 plan draws mixed reviews

U.S. 601 plan draws mixed reviews
7:28 pm |    

City snags elusive water-sewer funding

City snags elusive water-sewer funding
7:22 pm |    

Pinwheel garden planted at courthouse

Pinwheel garden planted at courthouse
comments powered by Disqus