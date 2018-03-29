Everyone else ran for second…

Mount Airy’s Madeline Mayfield approaches the finish line in the finals of the women’s 200-yard dash during Thursday’s tri-meet against East Surry and Winston-Salem Prep. Mayfield, who has won individual state titles for the Lady Bears in track and field events before, dominated the field from the start and won the race by about 20 yards. See a later edition of the Mount Airy News for full results from the meet.

