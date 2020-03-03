Bears blank Buckin’ Elks in opener

Mount Airy’s Carson Hill feels the sonic boom of a forehand in the No. 5 singles match. Cory Smith | The News

Despite the loss of three senior starters, Mount Airy tennis recorded a 9-0 sweep of Elkin in Monday’s season opener.

Granite Bear alum Cody Simpson was also a new addition to the boy’s team. Simpson recently took over the girl’s program and then accepted the head coaching position for the boys when former coach Rodney Pell announced his retirement.

“Great way to start the season!” Simpson exclaimed. “The guys came out aggressive from the start and maintained that mentality through doubles. The goal for today was to come out and NOT play safe, but to go for our shots and stay in control. We achieved that goal and now look on to our match up at 4A Reagan on Wednesday.”

One returning starter, Kaleb Morrison, has been a familiar face in the Bears’ starting six since the ninth grade. Morrison started as the No. 5 seed as a freshman before advancing to the No. 4 spot as a sophomore and then No. 3 as a junior. This year, Morrison anchors the lineup at No. 1. In his debut at the top spot, Morrison defeated Elkin’s Patrick Soos 6-4, 7-5.

Mount Airy’s two remaining seniors recorded wins in the No. 3 and No. 6 singles matches. Hill is also a multi-year starter who played No. 5 singles in 2019. He defeated Elkin’s No. 3 Anthony Parrett 6-4, 6-2. Senior Hernan Ramirez enters his first season as a starter. He got off to a strong start by defeating Troy Van 6-4, 7-5, in No. 6 singles.

Rounding out singles was No. 2 Luke Kirkman, No. 4 Carson Hill and No. 5 Peyton Harmon. Kirkman defeated Caeson Baker 7-5, 6-3. Hill defeated Thomas McComb 6-1, 6-4, and Harmon had the only 6-0 set win in a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Clay Sebastian.

Doubles saw the Bears pull out a trio of wins in three competitive matches. Morrison and Kirkman defeated Soos and Baker 8-5 in No. 1 doubles, and Harmon and Ramirez defeated Sebastian and Van by the same score in No. 3 doubles.

Cayden and Carson Hill battled to a game score of 9-8, forcing a tiebreaker against Parrett and McComb. The Hills won 7-0 to complete the sweep of the Elks.

Mount Airy travels to Ronald Reagan High in Pfafftown on Wednesday.

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

