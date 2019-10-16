Lady Bears survive close call with Comets

Cory Smith | The News Mount Airy’s Meredith Marion teamed with Olivia Malone to win No. 1 doubles 8-6. - Cory Smith | The News Lady Bear Olivia Malone serves in the No. 3 singles match in Wednesday’s first-round bout against North Stanly. - Cory Smith | The News Ashtyn Myers continued her undefeated streak in No. 6 singles with a 7-6 (7-3), 6-4 win against the Comets. - Cory Smith | The News Mount Airy coach Cody Simpson gives Kancie Tate advice during a changeover in the No. 4 singles match. - -

A year ago, Mount Airy was forced to watch three other conference teams compete in the NCHSAA dual-team tennis playoffs after failing to qualify. Fast-forward a year’s time and the Lady Bears are headed to the Sweet 16 after a home playoff victory.

The Bears and North Stanly battled in each of the nine matches. The score was tied 3-3 after singles and then came down to the final doubles match. Mount Airy’s wins in No. 1 and No. 3 doubles clinched the 5-4 victory for the Lady Bears.

“Another great TEAM win for us!” said Bears coach Cody Simpson. “It’s that time of the year where you have to survive and advance and we did that this week. Doubles was a weakness in the first half of the season, but the ladies focused and worked hard to turn that around. No. 3 doubles has been our rock where Katherine and Audrey haven’t lost but twice all year.”

The first match of the day went to the Bears. No. 5 Katherine Bray gave Mount Airy (14-4) a 1-0 lead with a 6-4, 6-1 win over North Stanly’s Courtney Smith. The Comets (13-5) responded with a win in the No. 4 spot, with Josie Luther defeating Kancie Tate 6-3, 6-3.

Mount Airy’s top seed Meredith Marion competed in the only third-set tiebreaker of the match against Andi Billingsley. Billingsley took the first set handily 6-1, but Meredith countered with a quick 6-2 win in the second set. The duo continued to exchange blows into the tiebreaker, with the biggest lead by either girl being three points. Billingsley scored the final four points of the tiebreaker to win 10-6 and give the Comets a 2-1 match advantage.

The No. 2 singles match pitted the players with the best record on each team against one another. Mount Airy’s No. 2 Olivia Perkins came into Wednesday’s match tied with Olivia Malone with 11 wins at their respective spots. Perkins earned a 6-2, 6-4 victory to give Elithe Hudson her first loss of the season at the No. 2 spot.

Shortly after Perkins’ victory, North Stanly regained the advantage with a win in the No. 3 singles match. Malone trailed 4-1 in the first set against Katie Earnhardt before tying the score at 4-4. Earnhardt won back-to-back games to take the first set 6-4. Malone led 2-1 in the second set before Earnhardt regained control at 3-2. The duo traded games, but it was Earnhardt that emerged victorious in the end, 6-4.

Mount Airy’s No. 6 Ashtyn Myers and North Stanly’s Bailey Smith had just started their second set when Earnhardt won the No. 3 match. Myers won a back-and-forth first set in a tiebreaker, 7-6 (7-3). Myers took a 4-1 advantage, but Bailey was able to tie the score at 4-4. Myers won the final two games to tie the match score at 3-3. Myers has yet to lose this season at No. 6 singles.

It all came down to doubles and the team that won two matches would advance and the other would have its season ended. North Stanly took the first win by a 9-7 margin in No. 2 doubles. Earnhardt and Luther looked like they might run away with the match after a 4-1 start. Perkins held serve and then she and Myers broke the Comets to cut the lead to 4-3. The Bear tandem stayed just out of reach until they won back-to-back games to tie the score at 7-7. The Comets held and then broke Myers’ serve to win the match 9-7.

The No. 1 team of Meredith Marion and Malone held an early lead, but fell behind at 6-5 against Billingsley and Hudson. Mount Airy broke Hudson’s serve to tie the match at 6-6, then held on Malone’s serve to jump ahead by a game. The Bears broke Billingsley’s serve to complete the comeback victory, 8-6.

The final match to finish was No. 3 doubles. Bray and Audrey Marion trailed 2-1 but jumped ahead by holding Marion’s serve, then breaking North Stanly. Bray and Marion went on to take a 6-2 lead before the Comets won another game, but then Mount Airy won the next two games to wrap up the overall match.

”I usually don’t like to pick players out individually, but Meredith elevated her game and played flawlessly when down 5-6,” Simpson said. “Malone played the net better than she has all year. It was great to see us fight as team and come away with a tourney win.”

Mount Airy continues its tour of the Yadkin Valley Conference by traveling to No. 1 Grey Stone Day (18-0) next week. GSD defeated North Stanly twice this season by scores of 5-4 and 6-3.

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

