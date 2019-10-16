Wilkes Cards knock off Surry Cards

John Cate | The News East Wilkes’ Sylvia Prevette lines up a backhand shot during Wednesday’s first-round tennis playoff match with East Surry. - John Cate | The News East Surry freshman Tara Martin completed her outstanding freshman dual season with a rout of her opponent in the opening round of the state playoffs. Martin competed at No. 2 singles all season and posted a perfect 16-0 record. - John Cate | The News Lili Craven gets off her feet to make this shot in the No. 6 singles match in the state playoffs at East Wilkes on Wednesday. - John Cate | The News East Wilkes’ Kristie Brown improved to 15-2 on the year with a victory in the No. 6 singles match during first-round state playoff action on Wednesday. - - John Cate | The News East Wilkes’ Brianna Martin makes a return during the No. 4 singles match on Wednesday in the opening round of the state playoffs. - - John Cate | The News East Surry’s Rosie Craven receives serve during the No. 4 singles match on Wednesday at East Wilkes. - - John Cate | The News East Surry’s Sarah Mann charges toward the net to make the play on this ball during the No. 1 singles match on Wednesday in the first round of the 1A state playoffs. Mann came away with the victory in her final singles match for the Lady Cardinals. - -

RONDA — Neither team had to be happy with the situation. The predetermined NCHSAA 1A state playoff bracket ended up pitting the fifth- and sixth-ranked 1A teams in the state in an opening-round match.

The only thing assured was that the East Cardinals would emerge victorious.

After three hours of play, the match was settled with the fifth-ranked East Wilkes Cardinals scoring a 6-3 victory over the sixth-ranked East Surry Cardinals, and advancing to the second round of the dual-team state playoffs next week. The Wilkes Cardinals will travel to Bishop McGuinness (13-1), the state’s second-ranked 1A team, on Tuesday.

East Surry, which finished tied for second in the Northwest 1A Conference this season, ended its dual season with a 12-5 record. The Surry Cardinals’ top two players, the regional-bound doubles team of Sarah Mann and Tara Martin, were outstanding on Wednesday, accounting for all three of East Surry’s points. However, the visitors couldn’t muster up any points from anyone else. East Wilkes (17-1 overall), the Mountain Valley 1A/2A Conference champions, swept the Nos. 3 through 6 singles and the Nos. 2 and 3 doubles.

The match was tied 2-2 after Martin, playing at No. 2, and top-seeded Mann won their singles matches within a few minutes of each other for East Surry. Mann downed Jordan Schubart 6-3, 6-3, and Martin defeated Sylvia Prevette 6-1, 6-2. At this point, the Nos. 3 and 5 singles matches were still being contested, and East Surry head coach Alison Hooker was hoping that one of her players could rally after dropping the opening set.

However, both matches went to the Wilkes Cardinals. At No. 5, Wilkes’ Tristen Blevins easy won set one but was taken to a tiebreaker in set two, 6-1, 7-6 (7-1). The No. 3 singles match was close throughout, but Kaleigh Couch prevailed 6-4, 6-4 over Evelyn Ruedisueli.

As it turned out, East Surry would have needed to win both in order to advance. The outcome of these matches, coupled with the 6-4, 6-1 win by Brianna Martin over Rosie Craven at No. 4 and the 6-3, 6-4 victory by Kristie Brown over Lili Craven, meant that the Wilkes Cardinals left the singles with a 4-2 edge. The visitors would need to sweep the doubles in order to advance.

Mann and Tara Martin did their part for Surry, defeating Schubart and Brianna Martin 8-3. However, East Wilkes won at 2 and 3. At second doubles, Prevette and Couch scored an 8-3 win over Ruedisueli and Rosie Craven, and the third doubles match was an 8-4 win for Blevins and Brown over Koons and Lili Craven.

Tara Martin completed her freshman season with a perfect record in singles matches, going 16-0 on the year. She will join Mann at regionals to compete as a doubles team.

Mann, Koons and Lili Craven all played in their final dual-team matches for East Surry. However, all three players will be competing in the doubles at regionals at Elkin Municipal Park starting on Friday.

East Wilkes’ Sylvia Prevette lines up a backhand shot during Wednesday’s first-round tennis playoff match with East Surry. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_ew2DSC_0439.jpg East Wilkes’ Sylvia Prevette lines up a backhand shot during Wednesday’s first-round tennis playoff match with East Surry. John Cate | The News East Surry freshman Tara Martin completed her outstanding freshman dual season with a rout of her opponent in the opening round of the state playoffs. Martin competed at No. 2 singles all season and posted a perfect 16-0 record. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_es2DSC_0432.jpg East Surry freshman Tara Martin completed her outstanding freshman dual season with a rout of her opponent in the opening round of the state playoffs. Martin competed at No. 2 singles all season and posted a perfect 16-0 record. John Cate | The News Lili Craven gets off her feet to make this shot in the No. 6 singles match in the state playoffs at East Wilkes on Wednesday. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_es6DSC_0472.jpg Lili Craven gets off her feet to make this shot in the No. 6 singles match in the state playoffs at East Wilkes on Wednesday. John Cate | The News East Wilkes’ Kristie Brown improved to 15-2 on the year with a victory in the No. 6 singles match during first-round state playoff action on Wednesday. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_ew6DSC_0462.jpg East Wilkes’ Kristie Brown improved to 15-2 on the year with a victory in the No. 6 singles match during first-round state playoff action on Wednesday. John Cate | The News East Wilkes’ Brianna Martin makes a return during the No. 4 singles match on Wednesday in the opening round of the state playoffs. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_ew4DSC_0491.jpg East Wilkes’ Brianna Martin makes a return during the No. 4 singles match on Wednesday in the opening round of the state playoffs. John Cate | The News East Surry’s Rosie Craven receives serve during the No. 4 singles match on Wednesday at East Wilkes. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_es4DSC_0499.jpg East Surry’s Rosie Craven receives serve during the No. 4 singles match on Wednesday at East Wilkes. John Cate | The News East Surry’s Sarah Mann charges toward the net to make the play on this ball during the No. 1 singles match on Wednesday in the first round of the 1A state playoffs. Mann came away with the victory in her final singles match for the Lady Cardinals. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_es1DSC_0517.jpg East Surry’s Sarah Mann charges toward the net to make the play on this ball during the No. 1 singles match on Wednesday in the first round of the 1A state playoffs. Mann came away with the victory in her final singles match for the Lady Cardinals. John Cate | The News

No. 5 East Wilkes tops No. 6 East Surry in tennis duals

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.