A very special Senior Night

Contributed Photo Ashtyn Myers, Meredith Marion, Olivia Malone and Anna Kate Tucker came out as the winners in their Senior Night battle with No. 6 East Surry on Thursday night. - John Cate | The News Mount Airy’s Meredith Marion watches her return shot as she closed in on victory in the No. 1 singles match on Thursday night. - John Cate | The News East Surry’s Lili Craven prepares to receive serve during the second-set tiebreaker at No. 6 singles on Thursday night. - John Cate | The News The Lady Bears’ Ashtyn Myers improved to 6-0 with a Senior Night win that gave Mount Airy a 4-2 edge in the singles. - -

Senior Night in the Granite City turned out to be a very special one for the state’s 10th-ranked 1A team.

The Lady Bears’ tennis team took advantage of the lights on the tennis courts and rescheduled Thursday’s regular-season finale against arch-rival East Surry for a 7 p.m. start — putting the showdown for second place in the Northwest 1A Conference into prime time and also avoided the unseasonably hot weather during the day.

The result was an unforgettable finish to a match that ended close to 11 p.m., as a 5-4 victory for the home team.

In the No. 3 doubles match, Mount Airy’s Katherine Bray and Audrey Marion faced the Lady Cardinals’ Abbie Koons and Lili Craven in a match that went all the way to an 8-8 tie with no winner determined. This sent the match to a tiebreaker, one that would decide the match. Each team had won four individual matches to this point. Mount Airy won four of the six singles matches, but East Surry, the state’s sixth-ranked 1A team, had struck back with narrow wins at Nos. 1 and 2 doubles to even the team score.

Bray and Marion, who entered the match with a 10-1 record in doubles, snuck past their East Surry counterparts 7-5 in the tiebreaker, giving the Lady Bears a 5-4 win and a share of second place in the conference.

“Awesome way for the seniors to end their regular season careers at home,” said Mount Airy head coach Cody Simpson, who helped the Lady Bears return to prominence in his first season. “This match was about as close as it comes when we got to the doubles. Great tennis played by both schools!”

The two teams will have to play one more dual match against each other to decide second place in the conference early next week. Mount Airy’s win left the teams tied for second in the NW1A at 7-3, and the top-two finishers are guaranteed seeded positions in the NCHSAA 1A dual-team championships. However, it is almost certain that the team that finishes third will be a wild-card selection. The top three NW1A teams made the field in each of the last three seasons.

Tiebreaker matches are nothing new, either. East Surry and Bishop McGuinness played one in 2017 for first place after splitting during the regular season. The Lady Cardinals won en route to the state finals.

Lady Bear seniors Ashtyn Myers, Meredith Marion, Anna Kate Tucker and Olivia Malone were all recognized prior to the match. The seniors had enjoyed a roller-coaster ride at Mount Airy, reaching the state finals as freshmen, but missing the playoffs as juniors, when the Lady Bears had a losing season. If there was ever any doubt that was a one-year hiccup, Thursday erased it.

Mount Airy (12-4, 7-3 NW1A) came out and played some of the best singles of its season. East Surry battled back and three of the six matches featured a set tiebreaker at some point. The Lady Cardinals (12-3, 7-3) won two of the singles matches decisively. Tara Martin took the No. 2 singles over Olivia Perkins, 6-1, 6-1; and the No. 5 singles went to Koons over Bray, 6-4, 6-1. But Martin wasn’t the only freshman strutting her stuff on Senior Night. Mount Airy’s Kancie Tate downed East’s Rose Craven 6-3, 6-4 at No. 4 singles.

The rest were dogfights. Malone, playing at No. 3 against East’s other freshman standout, Evelyn Ruedisueli, faced a tiebreaker in the first set and won it. Then she got on a roll in set two and evened the team points at 2-2 with a 7-6 (7-2), 6-2 Senior Night win.

That left only the opposite ends of the courts still going — Meredith Marion vs. Sarah Mann at No. 1 singles, and Myers vs. Lili Craven at No. 6. The No. 1 match finished first. Marion took the first set in a tiebreaker and then the two seniors battled tooth and nail in a second before the elder Marion prevailed 7-6 (7-4), 6-4.

Myers came in at a perfect 5-0 in singles since earning her way back into the starting lineup at midseason after having played seeded matches for two years. She beat Lili Craven 6-3 in the opening set and then faced a dogfight in her second. By this time, Lili knew she needed to come back, or East Surry would have to sweep the doubles to win. But Myers held her own in a second-set tiebreaker and got the win, 6-3, 7-6 (8-6).

The Lady Cardinals would have to sweep the doubles and they almost did it.

East’s ever-reliable team of Mann and a Martin — the former went to the state finals with Tara’s sister Abigail last year — delivered an 8-6 win in a tightly-contested No. 1 singles match over Meredith Marion and Malone. The No. 2 doubles was even closer. The Lady Cards won that one too, Ruedisueli and Rosie Craven 9-7 over Perkins and Myers.

Bray and Audrey Marion were Mount Airy’s last chance and they pulled it out.

Simpson didn’t want his team to be satisfied with beating East Surry. The Lady Bears still have a shot at an automatic bid, and both teams were strongly competitive with Bishop when they faced the Villains.

“It’s nice to beat a rival but we have to regroup and come back out next week and play East again in a tie-break match for second place in the conference,” he said. “We have be better in doubles and close out a little stronger than we did tonight. Great win for the Lady Bears that should propel our confidence going into playoff time.”

Ashtyn Myers, Meredith Marion, Olivia Malone and Anna Kate Tucker came out as the winners in their Senior Night battle with No. 6 East Surry on Thursday night. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_seniors-2.jpg Ashtyn Myers, Meredith Marion, Olivia Malone and Anna Kate Tucker came out as the winners in their Senior Night battle with No. 6 East Surry on Thursday night. Contributed Photo Mount Airy’s Meredith Marion watches her return shot as she closed in on victory in the No. 1 singles match on Thursday night. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_DSC_0818-2.jpg Mount Airy’s Meredith Marion watches her return shot as she closed in on victory in the No. 1 singles match on Thursday night. John Cate | The News East Surry’s Lili Craven prepares to receive serve during the second-set tiebreaker at No. 6 singles on Thursday night. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_DSC_0829-2.jpg East Surry’s Lili Craven prepares to receive serve during the second-set tiebreaker at No. 6 singles on Thursday night. John Cate | The News The Lady Bears’ Ashtyn Myers improved to 6-0 with a Senior Night win that gave Mount Airy a 4-2 edge in the singles. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_DSC_0859-2.jpg The Lady Bears’ Ashtyn Myers improved to 6-0 with a Senior Night win that gave Mount Airy a 4-2 edge in the singles. John Cate | The News

No. 10 MA knocks off No. 6 East Surry, ties for second place