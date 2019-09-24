Lady Cards down NS, Bishop up next

By John Cate - jcate@mtairynews.com
The seventh-ranked East Surry tennis team got its last tune-up out of the way, and the Lady Cardinals will go into their two biggest matches of the season undefeated.

The Lady Cardinals improved to 11-0 on the season Monday evening with a 9-0 sweep of a talented, but young North Surry team that didn’t roll over for them, but couldn’t slow down the red tide that hopes to challenge No. 3 Bishop McGuinness when the two teams clash today in Pilot Mountain and on Wednesday in Kernersville.

East Surry won two out of three matches against Bishop in 2017 on its way to the state finals, and while it lost out on the Northwest 1A Conference title to the Villains a year ago, still reached the West Regional final.

On Monday, North Surry won games against East in all but one of the singles matches, where the Lady Cardinals’ freshman standout Tara Martin was able to sweep North’s McKensie Bare. At the top spot in the lineup, Lady Hound freshman standout Whitley Hege put up a fight before falling 6-3, 6-2 to senior Sarah Mann.

Two freshmen battled each other at No. 3, where Evelyn Ruedisueli beat Katie Butler 6-2, 6-2. Rosie Craven downed Madison Stockman by the same scores at No. 4.

At No. 5 singles, East’s Abbie Koons beat Allyn-Claire Simmons 6-3, 6-0, and Lili Craven finished out the singles with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Carrigan Willard.

In doubles, East Surry won all three matches 8-0, with Mann and Martin beating Hege and Butler, Ruedisueli and Craven topping Bare and Stockman, and Koons and Craven defeating Simmons and Willard.

North Surry (5-7) travels to West Stokes today.

