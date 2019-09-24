No. 8 MA rolls past West Stokes

By John Cate - jcate@mtairynews.com
KING — West Stokes is one of the teams in the running of a highly competitive Western Piedmont 2A race this fall, but they were no match for the state’s eighth-ranked 1A team on Monday evening.

Mount Airy dropped just one individual match in its visit to the Lady Cats, where Sydney Preston beat the Lady Bears’ Meredith Marion in a barnburner at No. 1 singles, 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 for West Stokes’ lone team point. The Lady Bears swept the other five singles matches to clinch the team win, then swept the doubles as well.

The only other competitive singles match came at No. 3, where Olivia Malone won her 10th singles match of the season in a 6-3, 5-7, 1-0 (11-7) victory over Rhyan Sapp. Marion and Malone had ever reason to be tired after all of that, but they teamed up and beat Preston and Sarah G. Sells 8-6 in the No. 1 doubles later on.

As for the other singles, Olivia Perkins scored a 6-1, 6-0 win over Sells at No. 2 singles. Kancie Tate beat Greyson Orr 6-, 6-1 at No. 4 singles, Katherine Bray defeated Neveah Vasques by the same score, and Ashtyn Myers double-bageled Ramsey Miller to stay unbeaten.

In the other doubles, Perkins and Myers won for the first time this season at No. 2, downing Sapp and Orr 8-2. Bray and Audrey Marion won the No. 3 doubles match 8-2 over Vasques and Miller.

The Lady Bears, now 9-4 on the season, will host South Stokes today.

