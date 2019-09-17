Barnburner on the courts

John Cate | The News Sarah Mann came from behind to win the No. 1 singles in a tiebreaker on Tuesday against Mount Airy. - John Cate | The News Mount Airy’s Meredith Marion runs down a ball during a No. 1 singles match that was one of the most hotly contested battles of the 2019 season, going to 10-8 in a third-set tiebreaker. - John Cate | The News Mount Airy freshman Kancie Tate took the No. 4 singles match to a third-set tiebreaker before falling on Tuesday. - John Cate | The News East Surry freshman Evelyn Ruedisueli lines up a shot during the No. 3 singles match on Tuesday evening. Ruedisueli lost her singles match but bounced back to take part in a doubles win that the fifth-ranked Lady Cardinals had to have. - - John Cate | The News Tara Martin’s win at No. 2 singles was key to East Surry securing a split of the singles matches against upset-minded Mount Airy. - -

PILOT MOUNTAIN — After a one-year hiatus, the rivalry is back and hotter than ever.

Only in football does the battle for county supremacy between Mount Airy and East Surry burn as brightly as it does in women’s tennis. Mount Airy went to the state finals in 2016, then East went in 2017, and last year the Lady Cardinals made it back to the final four, while the Lady Bears endured a rare losing season and won just three individual matches in two losses to the team in red.

The first meeting of 2019, contested on East Surry’s courts, was one of the closest matches in the long history of the rivalry. After more than three hours and three different singles matches that came down to a tiebreaker, the Lady Cardinals claimed a 5-4 victory over their resurgent arch-rivals.

“East Surry is a really tough and consistent team, hats off to them for coming away with the close win,” said Mount Airy head coach Cody Simpson. “I’m most proud of the ladies for fighting and showing everyone they aren’t the team of last year.”

No, they aren’t. In fact, if the Lady Bears had won the two tiebreakers they lost in the singles, they would have upset East Surry, the state’s fifth-ranked 1A women’s team, without even needing the doubles. The Lady Cardinals (8-0, 5-0 Northwest 1A Conference) had to scramble to keep their spot atop the league and their record spotless.

Tiebreaker sets were needed at Nos. 1, 4 and 6 singles. The closest was a hard-fought battle between seniors Sarah Mann and Meredith Marion at the top of the lineup. Marion won the first set, but her East Surry opponent ground out a win in set two before the tiebreaker set went the distance. Mann took the match 3-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-8). At No. 4, East sophomore Rosie Craven battled Mount Airy freshman Kancie Tate. In this one, Craven got up two breaks and easily won set one, but Tate prevailed in a tight second set. Craven was able to regroup and take the tiebreaker for the match, 6-2, 5-7, 1-0 (10-4).

The No. 6 match saw Lady Bear senior Ashtyn Myers make the lineup for the second day in a row. The senior had received her first seeded singles match of 2019 on Monday against Forbush due to Meredith Marion’s illness, and had come through in both singles and doubles as Mount Airy beat the WPAC leaders. On Tuesday, she dropped the first set but made a tremendous comeback, beating Lili Craven 2-6, 7-6 (8-6), 1-0 (10-5). With this, the match went to the doubles tied at 3-3.

The other singles matches were straight-set outings. At No. 2, another of the freshman standouts on hand came though for East Surry. Tara Martin beat Olivia Perkins 6-3, 6-1. At No. 3, Mount Airy senior Olivia Malone outlasted East’s other young standout, narrowly taking a first-set tiebreaker from Evelyn Ruedisueli and getting stronger as the match went along for a 7-6 (8-6), 6-1 victory, her ninth of the season against just two defeats.

The Lady Bears also scored the win at No. 5, where Katherine Bray downed Abbie Koons 6-4, 6-0.

Simpson liked where his team stood going to doubles, as Mount Airy stresses its doubles play, but East was a little bit better on Tuesday.

At No. 3 doubles, Bray and Audrey Marion lost as a team for the first time all season, but it took fellow unbeatens Craven and Koons to do it, by a score of 8-3. However, the Lady Bears scored an impressive win at No. 1 doubles, where Meredith Marion and Malone knocked off Mann and Martin 8-6. The East Surry duo had been unbeaten this season, and a year ago, Mann teamed with Tara Martin’s older sister Abigail to finish second in the state.

The deciding match was the No. 2 doubles, where Craven and Ruedisueli needed to redeem their singles losses to keep the Lady Cardinals unbeaten as a team. They did so, holding off Perkins and Tate 8-5.

East Surry will host North Stokes on Thursday, while Mount Airy (8-3, 4-2 NW1A) will face another huge challenge on Thursday when it travels to second-ranked Bishop McGuinness.

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

