Cardinals roll to 8-0

East records fifth-straight sweep

By Cory Smith - csmith@mtairynews.com
Lili Craven continued her undefeated 2019 season with a 6-0, 6-0 win in No. 6 singles and an 8-3 win in No. 3 doubles. Cory Smith | The News Lili Craven continued her undefeated 2019 season with a 6-0, 6-0 win in No. 6 singles and an 8-3 win in No. 3 doubles. - Cory Smith | The News
East Surry freshman Evelyn Ruedisueli won nine-straight games in singles to defeat her opponent 6-2, 6-0. Cory Smith | The News East Surry freshman Evelyn Ruedisueli won nine-straight games in singles to defeat her opponent 6-2, 6-0. - Cory Smith | The News
North Surry&#8217;s Madison Stockman teamed with Mckensie Bare for No. 2 doubles in Monday&#8217;s match against East Surry. Cory Smith | The News North Surry’s Madison Stockman teamed with Mckensie Bare for No. 2 doubles in Monday’s match against East Surry. - Cory Smith | The News

PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry tennis began a week of three home matches with a sweep of cross-county foes North Surry.

The Lady Cardinals swept singles and doubles against the Lady Greyhounds for a 9-0 win. Monday’s win marks East Surry’s fifth straight 9-0 win of the season and the team’s seventh overall.

From the top down, East’s No. 1 seed Sarah Mann set the tone with a 6-1, 6-0 win over North’s Whitley Hege. Hege, a freshman, falls to 3-6 in No. 1 singles this season.

Tara Martin was one of three Cardinal players to have a double bagel victory in singles. Martin defeated Greyhound McKensie Bare 6-0, 6-0, to give East a 2-0 advantage.

North’s Katie Butler trailed East Surry’s No. 3 Evelyn Ruedisueli 3-2 in the opening set. Ruedisueli went on to win the next nine games to win 6-2, 6-0.

Rosie Craven also pulled ahead in the first set of her singles match to win 6-2. Rosie swept Madison Stockman in the second set. Stockman still leads the team in singles victories with five wins at the No. 4 spot.

The final two singles matches were sweeps in favor of the Cardinals. In No. 5 singles, East’s Abbie Koons kept her undefeated season alive with a win over Allyn-Claire Simmons. Lili Craven did the same in No. 6 singles against Lady Hound Jacey Ward.

East Surry went on to sweep all three doubles matches as well. The Cardinals have yet to drop a doubles match in 2019.

Mann and Martin defeated Hege and Butler 8-1 in No. 1 doubles, Ruedisueli and Rosie Craven defeated Bare and Stockman 8-2, and Koons and Lili Craven defeated Simmons and Carley Freeman 8-3.

The Cardinals (8-0) will host Mount Airy (7-2) tonight and North Stokes (1-5) on Thursday. North Surry (4-5) travels to Walkertown (0-4) tonight and then will host Forbush (6-3) on Thursday.

