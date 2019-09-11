Lady Bears sink the Vikings

John Cate | The News Mount Airy’s Olivia Perkins lost just one game in taking the No. 2 singles on Tuesday against North Stokes. -

DANBURY — It’s a new year for Mount Airy women’s tennis, and Monday’s match was just another example of that.

A year ago, the Lady Bears had a disappointing season that ended without a trip to the 1A state playoffs, a destination that the team had all but taken for granted in years past. One big reason for that was a midseason loss to North Stokes. Mount Airy avenged that defeat later on, but it wasn’t enough to get them to the Big Dance.

On Monday, the Lady Bears got back to dominating. The Vikings aren’t as strong as a year ago and were shorthanded coming in, but still strong up top. It didn’t stop Mount Airy from claiming a 9-0 victory

Mount Airy (5-2, 2-1 Northwest 1A Conference) came into Danbury already up 3-0 because North Stokes didn’t have a No. 5 or 6 singles player and therefore couldn’t field a No. 3 doubles team either, but the Lady Bears still wanted to come out strong and play well.

Katherine Bray and Audrey Marion had the evening off. They claimed wins in the three defaulted matches without even having to hit a ball in anger. However, top-seeded Meredith Marion got a tussle from North Stokes veteran Tessa Sprinkle. She won the first set 6-3, but Sprinkle responded by winning set two by the same score. The match went to a tiebreaker, where Marion held on for a 10-8 win and the match.

The other three singles matches weren’t close. No. 2 Olivia Perkins beat Ada Hassan 6-0, 6-1; third-seeded Olivia Malone downed Emma Hoover by the same score, and fourth-seeded Kancie Tate double-bageled Josie Stanberry.

Meredith Marion and Malone played No. 1 doubles for the Lady Bears and defeated Sprinkle and Stanberry 8-3. Perkins and Tate teamed up at No. 2 and beat Hassan and Hoover by the same score.

The Lady Bears’ only defeats this season came at the hands of Bishop McGuinness, the state’s third-ranked 1A team, and Ronald Reagan, an undefeated 4A team. They return to conference play today for a double-header match against Winston-Salem Prep.

