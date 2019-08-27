Lady Cards stay perfect

Cory Smith | The News East Surry freshman Tara Martin moved to 2-0 in singles 6-2, 6-1 win against Elkin on Monday. -

ELKIN — One week into the 2019 season and Alison Hooker’s tennis team has yet to drop a single match.

A former assistant coach for the team, Hooker was a standout tennis player at East Surry in the late 2000s. Now she hopes to lead the the team to victory as head coach and, so far, has done just that.

East Surry has been a premier tennis program in recent years, traveling to the State Championship in 2017 and the Western Regional Final in 2018. The Lady Cards moved to 2-0 on the season with a 9-0 sweep over another team at the head of the pack in the 1A division, Elkin.

The teams have only met four times in the past seven seasons, and East has won each time: 5-4 in 2013, 7-2 and 8-1 in 2018. Despite the final score, many of the Lady Cards were pushed to the limit.

Two Cardinals did hold their singles opponents to four or fewer combined games. Tara Martin improved her high school singles record to 2-0 with a 6-2, 6-1 win in No. 2 singles. Then at the No. 5 spot, Abbie Koons held off Elkin’s Larkyn Nelson for a 6-1, 6-3 victory.

Next was East’s top seed, Sarah Mann. Mann easily disposed of Elkin’s Emma Henstock 6-1 in the first set, but the Elk fought back in the second set. Mann pulled out a 6-4 second set win over Stephanie Kelly to give East Surry the 3-0 advantage.

The other three singles matches were increasingly close. Lady Cardinal Evelyn Ruedisueli defeated Brittany Collins 6-4, 6-3 in No. 3 singles. Ruedisueli was just one game away from winning by the minimum two games in the set. That honor went to No. 6 Lili Craven, who despite a back-and-forth match won her singles match 6-4, 7-5 to clinch the match for East Surry.

Rosie Craven was the only Cardinal to drop a set, but she quickly got her revenge. The younger Craven fell 3-6 to Kenley Wells in the first set. Rosie needed an extra game to do it but went on to win the second set 7-5.

Neither player was able to gain an edge in the beginning of the third-set tiebreaker. Wells scored first, but Rosie responded with back-to-back points. The duo traded points for ties of 1-1, 2-2, 3-3, 4-4 and 5-5. Wells scored consecutive points for the first time in the tiebreaker to take a 6-5 lead. Rosie then took over by scoring five straight to win the tiebreaker 10-6.

After a 6-0 sweep of singles, Mann and Martin made quick work of Henstock and Kelly with an 8-0 win in No. 1 singles. Ruedisueli and Rosie Craven weren’t far behind, defeating Collins and Wells 8-2.

The final match of the afternoon came down to Lili Craven and Koons against Nelson and Zoey Hawks. Elkin scored late to force an extra game in the eight-game pro set, but the Cardinal duo made it a perfect day with a 9-7 win in No. 3 singles.

East Surry (2-0) moves on to face county rival Surry Central (0-1) tonight. The Golden Eagles opened the season Monday with a close 5-4 loss at East Wilkes, the No. 7 ranked 1A team according to the NC High School Tennis Coaches Association. The same poll has East ranked No. 4 in 1A and Central No. 8 in 2A.

East Surry yet to lose an individual match

