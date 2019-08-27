Central tennis nipped by E. Wilkes

John Cate | The News Surry Central senior Mamie Smith, one of only two returning starters from last year’s regional finalists, won her singles and doubles matches in the Lady Eagles’ season opener against East Wilkes on Monday. -

RONDA — No one likes to lose and no one from Surry Central’s women’s tennis team will make excuses for one. But neither do they have anything to be ashamed of during the Lady Eagles’ season opener on Monday evening.

Central didn’t get to play in the first week of the season due to two scheduled opponents rescheduling matches, which meant the team had to open on the road against the state’s seventh-ranked 1A team, East Wilkes. In a battle of heavyweights, the undefeated Lady Cardinals improved to 4-0 with a 5-4 win over the Lady Eagles.

Surry Central managed a 3-3 split of the singles matches, but East Wilkes won two of the three doubles matches and claimed the team victory by one point.

Both teams entered 2019 coming off brilliant seasons the year before. Surry Central won the Western Piedmont 2A title and then went all the way to the 2A state semifinals before falling to eventual state champ Maiden. East Wilkes tore through the Mountain Valley 1A/2A Conference at 14-0 last year before falling to East Surry in the second round of the 1A playoffs. If there was a difference, it is that the Lady Eagles lost their top four singles players to graduation, while the Lady Cardinals lost just their top three.

At the top of the order, the visitors crushed it. Central’s Rachel Carter, who went undefeated in 2018 as a freshman playing No. 6, leaped all the way to No. 1 this year and won her season opener against Jordan Schubart, 6-4, 6-2. Mamie Smith, who was Central’s No. 5 a year ago, beat Sylvia Prevette 6-2, 7-5.

Surry Central also won at No. 3, where sophomore Ellen Bryant, who played just two seeded singles matches last year, won a hard-fought match over Wilkes’ Kaleigh Couch, a junior who started for the Lady Cards last year. Bryant won the first set 7-6, but Couch got up two breaks in set two and won it 6-2 to force a tiebreaker. Bryant was able to collect herself and outlast her opponent in the tiebreaker set, taking the match 7-6, 2-6, 1-0 (10-7). The victory prompted Coach Holly Porter to name her Central’s Player of the Match.

However, the hosts were stronger at the bottom of the lineup, where Central was starting players who were on the team last year but not in the starting lineup. East Wilkes’ other returning starter, Brianna Martin, beat Amelia Wilmoth 6-1, 6-0 at No. 4. At No. 5, Tristen Blevins scored a 6-1, 6-2 win over Olivia Whitaker, and Kristie Brown defeated Katelyn Crabb 6-1, 6-0.

The teams therefore went to the doubles deadlocked at 3-3. Central earned a fourth point easily, as Smith and Carter, who went undefeated as a team last year, started this season off with an 8-4 win over Schubart and Martin in their first appearance as the Lady Eagles’ No. 1 doubles team. However, East Wilkes won at Nos. 2 and 3 doubles to take the match. Prevette and Couch beat Wilmoth and Bryant 8-2, and Blevins and Brown topped Whitaker and Crabb 8-1.

Things won’t get any easier for Surry Central in its second match of the season. Their next match is at home today against the other Lady Cardinals, those of East Surry.

Surry Central senior Mamie Smith, one of only two returning starters from last year’s regional finalists, won her singles and doubles matches in the Lady Eagles’ season opener against East Wilkes on Monday. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_DSC_0096.jpg Surry Central senior Mamie Smith, one of only two returning starters from last year’s regional finalists, won her singles and doubles matches in the Lady Eagles’ season opener against East Wilkes on Monday. John Cate | The News