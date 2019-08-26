North Surry now 2-0 in ‘fresh start’

Cory Smith | The News Allyn-Claire Simmons put North Surry up 3-0 with a 6-0, 6-1 win in No. 5 singles. - Cory Smith | The News Greyhound No. 1 seed Whitley Hege rallied late in her singles match against South Stokes’ Jillian Padgett, but Saura took the match 6-3, 7-5. - Cory Smith | The News Carley Freeman went 2-for-2 in Monday’s match against South Stokes with a 6-4, 6-1 in No. 6 singles and an 8-3 win in No. 3 doubles. - Cory Smith | The News Erin Heavener of South Stokes dropped the first set of No. 2 singles 5-7 to North Surry’s Katie Butler, but won the next set 6-4 and the third-set tiebreaker 10-6 to win the match. - -

Many expect a bright future for North Surry’s tennis program, but don’t tell them that. They’re ready to win now.

North Surry’s non-conference part of the schedule has been by far the hardest part of the season for the past few years. The past four seasons saw the Lady Hounds finish 0-5, 1-4, 0-6 and 1-4 against non-conference competition. The 2018 team was the only one of those to actually finish below .500 in conference the same season. From 2015-2017, North finished a combined 22-10 in the Western Piedmont 2A Conference.

This season has been different though. North’s young core is now 2-0 on the season, with both matches being outside of the WPAC. The most recent of these wins took place Monday when the Hounds defeated South Stokes 7-2.

North dominated the bottom four seeds in singles. Three Greyhounds only gave up two or fewer games combined: No. 4 seed Madison Stockman defeated Kayla Rickmon 6-1, 6-0, No. 5 seed Allyn-Claire Simmons defeated Marissa Booth 6-0, 6-1, and No. 3 Mckensie Bare defeated Maggie Collins 6-2, 6-0.

The No. 6 match took a bit longer than the previous three, but the result was the same. After pulling out a 6-4 victory in the first set, North’s Carley Freeman won the first five games of the second set, eventually defeating Saura Arizona Padgett 6-1.

The top two singles matches saw two of North Surry’s freshman tested. In No. 1 singles, Whitley Hege trailed 4-1 in the first set before cutting the score to 5-3 before her opponent Jillian Padgett won the set 6-3. Hege won the first two games of the second set, but Padgett battled back to take a 7-5 victory and give South its first match win of the afternoon.

North Surry’s No. 2 seed Katie Butler had a chance to put the overall match away. Butler trailed Erin Heavener the entire first set before taking a 6-5 lead and winning the set 7-5. The duo played another close one in the second set, but this time Heavener won 6-4. Heavener kept the Lady Sauras alive with a 10-6 third-set tiebreaker victory.

After both dominating in singles, Bare and Stockman clinched the match victory for North Surry by defeating Collins and Rickmon 8-2 in No. 2 doubles. Simmons and Freeman followed suit by winning the No. 3 singles match against Heavener and Booth 8-3.

Hege and Butler got revenge for their singles losses by defeating Jillian Padgett and Ariel Haynes 8-5 in No. 1 doubles.

North Surry begins conference play tonight at Forbush (0-0) and will then host West Stokes (0-1) on Thursday. South Stokes (0-2) finishes its week by traveling to West Stokes (0-1) tonight.

By Cory Smith

