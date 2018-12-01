Contributed Photo Members of the East Surry women’s tennis team with all of the awards and honors they claimed over the past two seasons. - Contributed Photo East Surry senior Abigail Martin shows off her All-Conference and Northwest 1A Conference Player of the Year awards. - Contributed Photo Haley Gilley, Abigail Martin and Carson Payne were all named All-Conference for East Surry in 2018. Teammate Sarah Mann also earned the honor but was unable to attend the awards banquet. -

PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry High School wound up one of the most successful two-year runs in the history of its women’s tennis program this fall, reaching the 1A state championship match and then the West Regional finals in consecutive seasons.

The Lady Cardinals went 31-6 in the two-year span, including a 15-3 record in the 2018 season. East Surry then had a strong showing in the postseason individual tournament, including a run by Abigail Martin and Sarah Mann all the way to the NCHSAA 1A state doubles championship after winning the West Regional title.

Following the season, Martin, a senior, was named the Northwest 1A Conference Player of the Year, and teammates Mann, Carson Payne and Haley Gilley were all named All-Conference. Honorable mention went to Rosie Craven and Abbie Koons, meaning that all six of East’s starters were honored in some way.

Martin and Mann, the team’s “M&M” doubles combo, have continued their season both as a team and individually as part of the Universal Tennis Rating (UTR) circuit, and Martin, who is a college prospect, is expected to announce her college choice soon.

The team held an awards banquet following the season in which all of the players received awards and were recognized for their achievements.

