Lady Eagles get a curtain call

The 2018 Surry Central women’s tennis team received more accolades during halftime of Friday’s football game with Walkertown. The Lady Eagles, who reached the 2A West Regional final for the first time ever this season and had more players qualify for regional and state individual play than any other team in North Carolina, were recognized and their list of achievements read off for the crowd. In addition, the team’s No. 2 singles player, senior Sarah Marion, was named on Friday as a Wendy’s High School Heisman school award winner for the fall. -

The 2018 Surry Central women’s tennis team received more accolades during halftime of Friday’s football game with Walkertown. The Lady Eagles, who reached the 2A West Regional final for the first time ever this season and had more players qualify for regional and state individual play than any other team in North Carolina, were recognized and their list of achievements read off for the crowd. In addition, the team’s No. 2 singles player, senior Sarah Marion, was named on Friday as a Wendy’s High School Heisman school award winner for the fall.