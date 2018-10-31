A bittersweet ending for SC

John Cate | The News The Lady Eagles’ Sarah Marion steps into a shot during the West Regional finals on Wednesday. - John Cate | The News Rachel Carter completed her perfect 19-0 dual-team singles record with a 6-1, 6-1 victory at No. 6 singles on Wednesday. Carter, only a freshman, and Mamie Smith also went 16-0 in doubles. - John Cate | The News Mamie Smith follows through on a shot in her No. 5 singles match on Wednesday. Smith is one of two Lady Eagles’ starters who will return in 2019. - John Cate | The News Surry Central’s players pose with the first NCHSAA hardware ever won by the school’s women’s tennis program, the 2018 West Regional runner-up trophy. - - John Cate | The News Lady Eagle seniors Hannah Pardue, Sarah Marion, Haily Robertson, Mattie-Grace Snow and Madeline Needham, pictured here with head coach Holly Porter, ended their careers with the Regional runner-up trophy, and also helped hang four of the six championship banners behind them. - -

DOBSON — At first, there were some tears in the eyes of the players, as the best playoff run in Surry Central women’s tennis history came to an end, one match short of an appearance in the state championship.

But not for long. If there was one thing true about this group of Lady Eagles, through four years and a spotless record in conference play, and eight state playoff victories, it’s that they always did it with a smile. Before long, tears gave way to hugs, and to pride in what they had achieved.

“This was a special team,” said Central head coach Holly Porter. “Like I told the girls, they were 42-0; they were responsible for that. No one can take that away from them. They made it to the regional finals, the Final Four in the state, nothing can take that away.”

Surry Central was hosting the 2A West Regional final for the first time in school history on Wednesday, two days after dethroning reigning state champion Salisbury on its own courts. However, the Lady Eagles were facing another daunting challenge in their regional foe. South Fork Conference champion Maiden was not only undefeated against 2A competition this season, it had a fearsome No. 1 singles player in senior Zoe Huffman, who last weekend won her fourth straight state title in either individual singles or doubles.

The Lady Eagles had been in this situation before, against Western Piedmont 2A rival Atkins and its top-heavy lineup, but this was a different story. Maiden, like Central, is strong up and down the lineup, but the Blue Devils (17-3) held a trump card in their star.

Huffman, who has already committed to UNC-Wilmington and is ranked as the state’s sixth-best player, was as good as advertised. Central’s Hannah Pardue actually held her own in receiving serve and striking the ball, but Huffman was a full half-foot taller and physically stronger, able to hit the ball from any position on the court with power and authority. When the match was over, Pardue could do little more than laugh about it.

A few of the other matches were nearly as one-sided. Third-seeded Mattie-Grace Snow couldn’t take a game from Maiden’s Gracie Arrowood, and No. 4 Haily Robertson managed to win just one game in the first set against Madi Shull.

On the other hand, Central freshman Rachel Carter ended her brilliant first season in black and gold with a flourish, routing Evan Sherrill 6-1, 6-1. With the win, Carter completed her dual-team season with a perfect 19-0 record — 16 of them, including Wednesday, at No. 6, and the other two at No. 5 singles, and was 16-0 in doubles this season as well.

For a fleeting moment, there seemed to be some hope that Central might still force the Blue Devils to play doubles, where the Lady Eagles might have had an edge in the matches not involving Huffman. At fifth singles, the home team’s Mamie Smith traded blows with Hannah Sherrill for the first few games, but then the Maiden player got the upper hand, winning nine straight games to take the match 6-2, 6-0. Second-seeded Sarah Marion met a similar fate. Marion, also playing a hard-hitter in the Blue Devils’ Easton Finger, was able to match fire with fire for most of the first set, eventually earning the chance to serve for the set at 5-4. However, Finger rallied, won her break back, and Marion found herself in a position where she needed to hold at 5-6 to force a tiebreaker. In that game, the players were at deuce three times before Finger won the game and the set. Marion ran out of gas and lost the second set 6-0. With that, Maiden won the match 5-1.

The Blue Devils, who claimed the N.C. High School Tennis Association’s No. 1 ranking in 2A after the Lady Eagles beat Salisbury, will face either First Flight or Durham School of the Arts on Saturday at the Burlington Tennis Center for the 2A state title. Porter presented Blue Devils head coach Jon Huffman with the regional championship trophy and then wished his team good luck in the finals.

The match ended the careers of Pardue, Marion, Snow, Robertson and Madeline Needham. The seniors reached the state quarterfinals as freshmen and juniors before breaking through to the regional final this season. Their overall record was 60-14, including 8-4 in the playoffs, and 42-0 in the WPAC.

“I’m going to miss them, of course. I love them,” Porter said.

But as she hugged and posed for pictures with her beloved seniors, the coach sent a not-so-subtle message to rivals — Surry Central women’s tennis is here to stay.

“Next year’s a new year, with new players, and we will keep going,” said Porter, who will welcome back both Smith (15-4 this season) and Carter, along with some talented players who played exhibitions in 2018. “We will keep rolling with our tradition and our program.”

Lady Eagles’ best-ever playoff run ends one match short of finals

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

