Lady Eagles soar to West Final

SALISBURY — On paper, this was a mismatch. On the courts, it was too.

Just not that mismatch that some pundits expected it to be.

Going into Monday afternoon’s state quarterfinal match, defending 2A women’s tennis state champion Salisbury had been the state’s top-ranked team all season long. Surry Central, which was never ranked higher than eighth at any point in the season, hadn’t received a single vote in the N.C. Tennis Coaches’ Association poll as recently as a week ago.

The teams met on Monday for the second straight year in the quarterfinals, one year after Salisbury shut the Lady Eagles out on their way to the title.

This year, Central evened the score, and didn’t even need to play the doubles to do it, dethroning the Hornets with a 5-1 victory.

The Lady Eagles (17-1 overall) will host Maiden (17-3) on Wednesday in the West Regional final, with the winner advancing to the state championship match on Saturday in Burlington. The victory marks the furthest that any Surry Central women’s tennis team has ever been in postseason play.

Surry Central came into the match with plenty to be confident about, having seen Salisbury barely slip past Atkins and East Montgomery 5-4 in its first two state playoff matches, while themselves decisively defeating two of the Hornets’ conference rivals in North Davidson and Oak Grove. However, because Salisbury played a few more matches this season, it had a higher winning percentage and got to host on Monday.

The home-court advantage may have given the Hornets (20-2) an early edge. Salisbury won the first set in three of the six singles matches and forced the Lady Eagles to extra points in two others. The No. 3 singles match between Central’s Mattie-Grace Snow and the Hornets’ Abby Compton was a battle all the way, with Snow winning set one in a tiebreaker, losing by a break in set two, and then finally pulling it out in a tiebreaker set, 7-6 (7-3), 4-6, 1-0 (10-6).

Three of the matches would actually end in tiebreakers, and the Lady Eagles prevailed in all of them. But the honor of clinching the win actually fell on Central’s freshman sensation, No. 6 seed Rachel Carter, who continued her undefeated dual-team season with a 7-5, 6-1 win over Sutton Webb for the fifth team point.

The Hornets got their only victory at No. 5, where Sophie Chemiel caught Mamie Smith on an off-day and scored a 6-4, 6-0 win.

Top-seeded Hannah Pardue had to come from behind at No. 1 singles after dropping the opening set, but was dominant the rest of the way, downing Meredith Burton 4-6, 6-1, 1-0 (10-2). Second-seeded Sarah Marion had the easiest time of any of the Lady Eagles, swatting away Margaret Thurman in two straight 6-2 sets.

At No. 4, Haily Robertson started off badly, winning just one game in the opening set. However, she turned the tables on Skye Mowery in the second set, losing just one game herself to force a tiebreaker, which she won to take the match 1-6, 6-1, 1-0 (10-6).

When Carter wrapped up her victory, the Hornets were dethroned, and the teams didn’t play the doubles.

Central’s opponent in the regional final, Maiden, won the South Fork 2A title this season and was unbeaten in conference action. The Blue Devils’ No. 1 singles player, Zoe Huffman, won her fourth straight individual 2A singles’ title on Saturday and is 19-0 in duals, while their other five singles players have records ranging from 11-6 to 14-3. Their three losses were to Hough (6-3), Mooresville (8-1) and Concord (5-4).

It’s all gravy as No. 1 Salisbury goes down 5-1

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

