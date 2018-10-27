Martin, Mann earn silver medal

ES Athletics Photo Abigail Martin and Sarah Mann finished as state 1A doubles runners-up in the NCHSAA 1A state tennis tournament on Saturday morning. Martin and Mann are pictured with Lady Cardinals assistant coach Alison Hooker. -

CARY — The good news is that East Surry’s No. 1 women’s doubles team of Abigail Martin and Sarah Mann made it all the way to the state championship match.

The bad news was that Camryn McClure of Raleigh Charter hasn’t graduated yet.

For the third time in as many years, the Phoenix’ star denied a Surry County team a state title, teaming up with Emma Rowe to beat Martin and Mann in the 1A individual doubles tennis final on Saturday morning at the Cary Tennis Center.

McClure, now a senior, led RCHS to the team state title in both 2016 and 2017, beating Mount Airy as a sophomore and East a year ago in the state championship match. Last year, her doubles team clinched the title with a 10-0 victory in doubles after she lost just one game at No. 1 singles, and she was named MVP of the championship match.

The two teams were seemingly on a collision course again this weekend, as Martin and Mann had rolled to the West Regional title, while McClure and Rowe did the same in the West. The Raleigh Charter pair won its quarterfinal and semifinal matches while losing just four games total. Martin and Mann had beaten Jessica Copeland and Lilly Boyd of Edenton Holmes 6-2, 6-1 in their opener on Friday, then faced longtime rivals Claire Rogers and Lydia Cortes of Bishop McGuinness in the semifinal early on Saturday. The teams had split during the regular season, but Martin and Mann shut them down in the rubber match, winning 6-1, 6-1.

After a short break, the winning teams played for the title. All four players were aware of one another, but none of them had been doubles partners a year ago. Rowe had played for an RCHS doubles tandem that made last year’s state quarterfinals, but McClure had competed in singles. For East, Mann had been on the No. 1 doubles team with a different partner, and Martin had typically played at No. 2 doubles in 2017.

Ultimately, none of it mattered. McClure, rated as the state’s 25th best college prospect by Babolat’s recruiting lists, and Rowe won the title in straight sets, 6-1, 6-1.

The Lady Cardinals will continue their dual-team season with a state quarterfinal match at Gray Stone Day on Monday afternoon. A win could mean a third showdown with Bishop on Halloween for the right to return to the state finals.

https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_second.jpg Abigail Martin and Sarah Mann finished as state 1A doubles runners-up in the NCHSAA 1A state tennis tournament on Saturday morning. Martin and Mann are pictured with Lady Cardinals assistant coach Alison Hooker. ES Athletics Photo

Old nemesis beats ES duo in championship match

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.