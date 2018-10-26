Martin and Mann two wins away

CARY — East Surry’s Abigail Martin and Sarah Mann are two wins away from capturing the state 1A doubles title. But to get there, they’ll have to go through a couple of old rivals.

A handful of local tennis players representing East Surry and Surry Central competed in the opening rounds of the NCHSAA individual tennis state finals on Friday, and of those taking part, the duo of Martin and Mann were the only ones to reach the semifinals.

The 1A and 2A tennis opening rounds were all contested at the Cary Tennis Center on Friday. Although the Triangle area was also suffering from cold and rainy conditions, the Center does have sheltered courts, so the tournament was able to go on. West Regional champs Martin and Mann were the top seed in their half of the draw and faced Jessica Copeland and Lilly Boyce of Edenton Holmes in the opening round, winning 6-2, 6-1. This earned them a spot in the the semifinals on Saturday morning, where their opponent will be none other than Claire Rogers and Lydia Cortes of Bishop McGuiness. Rogers and Cortes had beaten Laren Rakes and Katie Stokes of East Wilkes 6-1, 6-2 in another first-round match on Friday.

Rogers and Cortes were the Villains’ No. 1 doubles team for most of the 2018 season, posting a 9-4 mark in the regular season. These teams faced each other twice in the regular season, with Martin and Mann winning 8-1 on Sept. 6 in Pilot Mountain, but losing 8-3 19 days later in Kernersville. They had looked on target for a rubber match in the regional at Elkin, but the Bishop pair was upset in the semifinals by Grace Kuechler and Sophia Taffet of Pine Lake Prep.

All three teams are in today’s semis. The winner of the East vs. Bishop showdown will face the winner of the other semifinal, putting Kuechler and Taffet against two other players the Lady Cardinals know, Camryn McClure and Emma Rowe of Raleigh Charter, who were members of last year’s team that beat East in the 1A dual-team finals.

The state championship match will follow the semifinals today, all on the outdoor courts at the Cary Tennis Center.

Hannah Pardue of Surry Central competed in the 2A individual tournament and lost in the first round, 6-2, 6-3 against Abby Agra of Croatan. The Western Piedmont 2A was also represented by Diana Alexandrov and Yinka Mason of Atkins, who reached the second round before bowing out.

Two Lady Eagles teams competed in the 2A doubles tournament. Haily Robertson and Mattie-Grace Snow lost 6-2, 7-5 to Sophie Korenek and Abigail Korenek of Dixon in the first round. Their teammates Mamie Smith and Rachel Carter, Central’s No. 5 and 6 singles players, advanced to the quarterfinals with a 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) win over Amanda Haggerty and Ivey Rouse of Spring Creek. However, they were knocked off later in the day by Allie Fisher and Mae Anna Norris of Canton Pisgah, 7-5, 6-1.

Both East and Central remain alive in the dual-team playoffs as well. The Lady Cardinals (18-2), ranked No. 3 among the state’s 1A teams, will travel to fifth-ranked Gray Stone Day (17-1) on Monday, while the Lady Eagles (16-1) will travel to top-ranked Salisbury (20-1).

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

