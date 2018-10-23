Lady Eagles advance to quarters

Cory Smith | The News Surry Central’s No. 3 seed Haily Robertson hits a backhand against Oak Grove Tuesday. - Cory Smith | The News Lady Eagle Mamie Smith defeated Oak Grove’s Julie Gadd 6-2, 6-1 in Central’s 7-2 win. - Cory Smith | The News Sarah Marion hits a wicked forehand in a 6-4, 6-0 victory at the No. 2 spot. -

DOBSON — The Surry Central women’s tennis team will need to break out the can of Raid to pass its next assignment.

The state’s 10th-ranked 2A team advanced to the state quarterfinals for the third consecutive season Tuesday evening, handing Central Carolina Conference runner-up Oak Grove a 7-2 defeat in what could be the final home match of the season for the Lady Eagles.

Next on the agenda is a chance to avenge a loss to the only team that beat Central a year ago — the defending 2A state champion Salisbury Hornets. Salisbury (20-1), the state’s top-ranked 2A team, will host Central (16-1) on Monday.

It would have been natural for the Lady Eagles to look past Monday’s opponent toward a rematch with Salisbury, but Central was wise not to do this. Oak Grove actually handed the Hornets their only loss in late September, and was just one game behind the Hornets in its conference. On Monday, the Lady Eagles made a strong statement, taking four of the six singles matches from the Grizzlies (16-3) and then sweeping the doubles.

The Lady Eagles’ Rachel Carter got her team off to a good start with a double-bagel rout of Abigail Everhart from the No. 6 spot in the lineup. Carter remains unbeaten in dual-team matches this season. Right on her heels was fifth-seeded Mamie Smith, who blew out Julie Gadd 6-2, 6-1, and second-seeded Sarah Marion, who rolled to a 6-4, 6-0 win against Marlie Stephenson.

Oak Grove finally got on the board when Jessica Fuchs knocked off top-seeded Hannah Pardue 6-4, 6-0, but Mattie-Grace Snow answered for Central by winning 6-3, 6-2 at No. 3 against Madison Lewis. Oak Grove stayed in the match and forced the Lady Eagles to play doubles when Chloe Bethea beat Haily Robertson 7-5, 6-0 at No. 4 singles.

The doubles were no contest. Oak Grove didn’t win enough games between all three of their teams to even win one match. Smith and Carter drubbed Gadd and Everhart 10-1 at No. 3, and then Pardue and Marion thrashed Lewis and Bethea 10-2 in the top-seeded match. The Grizzlies’ best result was at second doubles, where Landrie and Marlie Stephenson managed to win three games in a 10-3 loss to Snow and Robertson.

Salisbury won the state title a year ago, but lost a number of seniors off that team. The Hornets have won their first two playoff matches by 5-4 margins, downing Atkins and then East Montgomery. The winner of that match will face either Maiden or Hendersonville in the West Regional final on Halloween.

