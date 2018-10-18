How sweet it is

John Cate | The News East Surry’s Sarah Mann defeated Elkin’s Brittany Collins 6-3, 6-1 in the No. 2 singles match. - Cory Smith | The News Elkin’s Kenley Wells serves in the No. 4 singles match against East Surry. - Cory Smith | The News Cardinal Carson Payne helped secure an East Surry victory with a 6-3, 6-4 win at the No. 3 spot. -

PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry’s road to redemption began Wednesday afternoon with a first round playoff victory over Elkin.

The Lady Cardinals (17-2, 8-2) defeated the Elks for the third time this season to advance to the Sweet 16. East, who reached the 1A State Championship in 2017, is now one step closer to another trip to the finals.

Elkin (12-6, 12-2) started the season 0-2 after dropping matches to East and Bishop McGuinness, who went on to win the Northwest 1A Conference. After falling to the Cardinals once more in the regular season, Elkin finished the season by winning 10-of-12 for a second place finish in the Mountain Valley 1A/2A Conference. Both conference losses were to the winner of the MVAC, East Wilkes.

Leading the Lady Cardinals on their comeback crusade is senior Abigail Martin. Martin is now 16-0 at the No. 1 slot thanks to a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Elkin’s Emma Henstock.

East Surry’s Sarah Mann extended the lead to 2-0 with a win at the No. 2 spot. Mann defeated Elkin’s Brittany Collins 6-3, 6-1 to improve to 15-3 on the season.

Carson Payne made it 3-0 for East with a tight 6-3, 6-4 win against the Elks’ Stephanie Kelly. Payne is now 15-2 at the No. 3 spot this season.

Skipping to the No. 5 match-up, Rosie Craven put East up 4-0 thanks to a 6-0, 6-3 win over Alexandra Kakouras. Craven’s win Wednesday puts her in the 15-win club as well.

Haley Gilley downed Elkin’s Kenley Wells 6-1 to take a set advantage. Wells rallied and won the second set 6-2 to force a third-set tiebreaker. Gilley won the tiebreaker 10-6 to send East Surry to the next round.

Another third-set tiebreaker took place on court No. 6. East’s Abbie Koons dropped her first set 3-6 but won the second 6-2. Koons and Elkin’s Katie Kellam went back-and-forth before Kellam won 11-9 for Elkin’s first win of the day.

Because East already won the match by a 5-1 margin, the teams elected to bypass doubles competition.

Up next for East Surry is another familiar foe in East Wilkes (15-2, 14-0). The Wilkes County Cardinals started the season 1-2 with losses to both East Surry and Bishop McGuinness. After that, East Wilkes won 14 straight matches to win the MVAC.

East Surry won the first match 5-4 without Martin. The match will be held at East Wilkes High early next week.

