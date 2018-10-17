Lady Eagles advance to second round

John Cate | The News The Lady Eagles’ Mamie Smith lost just two games in a dominating performance at No. 5 singles in the first round of the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs on Wednesday. -

DOBSON — Surry Central’s women’s tennis lost a match in a dual meet for the first time in nearly a month, but the Lady Eagles are sitll moving on to the second round of the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs.

The Lady Eagles hosted North Davidson in their postseason opener on Wednesday night and won five out of the six singles matches, securing the victory without even having to take the court for doubles. Since it was a state playoff match, play ended as soon as one team had secured the victory.

Only two of the six individual matches were competitive. North Davidson (14-6), the third-place team from the Central Carolina 2A, challenged Central’s Sarah Marion at No. 2 and Mattie-Grace Snow at No. 3, but were otherwise able to do very little against the six-time Western Piedmont 2A champs. In fact, Rachel Carter, unbeaten this season at No. 6 singles, scored a double-bagel win over Emma Stone.

The Lady Eagles were almost as dominant in the rest of the lower half of the lineup. Fourth-seeded Haily Robertson beat Jillian Everhart 6-1, 6-2, and No. 5 Mamie Smith downed MaKinnah Landreth 6-1, 6-1.

Hannah Pardue took the No. 1 singles match 6-2, 6-0 against Erin Yandell, the only senior in the Knights’ starting lineup.

Marion, playing at No. 2, got more of a fight from Audrey Stone, but pulled out a 6-3, 6-4 win. The only win for North Davidson came at No. 3, where Emma Craver narrowly won a first-set tiebreaker over Snow and went on to win a match that was close all the way, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4. However, by that time, the verdict was already in. These were the Knights’ two strongest individual players during the regular season, each with a dozen wins.

The Lady Eagles (15-1), who are ranked 10th in the latest N.C. High School Tennis Coaches’ 2A poll, advance to Tuesday’s second round, where they will host either Ashe County or Oak Grove.

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

