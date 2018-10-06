Lady Eagles perfect in WPAC again

KING — Sixty-two and nada.

Surry Central’s tennis team completed yet another perfect run through the Western Piedmont Athletic Conference on Thursday evening, sweeping all nine individual matches in the regular-season finale to complete the 2018 season with a perfect 12-0 conference slate.

The Lady Golden Eagles (14-1 overall) have won the WPAC every season since joining the league in 2013, and have won all 62 conference matches in so doing. Surry Central lost just nine individual matches in winning all 12 of its league matches in 2018.

Against West Stokes (8-9, 6-5), Central swept the six singles matches in straight sets, with no one losing more than five games in the process. No. 4 Haily Robertson and No. 6 Rachel Carter both won their matches with double-bagels, while third-seeded Mattie-Grace Snow lost just one game in the second set.

Top-seeded Hannah Pardue got a bit of a challenge from Sydney Preston at No. 1 singles, but eventually got on a roll and won 6-3, 6-1. There was also a battle at No. 2, where Sarah Marion outlasted Torrie Preston 6-3, 6-2. Fourth-seeded Mamie Smith had a similar match against Rhyan Sapp, winning 6-3, 6-1. Snow’s win was over Sarah-Grace Seals, Robertson defeated Kaylee Hobgood, and Carter defeated Ramsey Miller.

Carter’s win completed an undefeated regular season for the freshman. She went 15-0 in singles, 13 of them at No. 6 and two wins at No. 5, and was also 15-0 teamed with Smith at Nos. 2 and 3 doubles, with two of the wins at No. 2.

The Prestons gave Pardue and Marion a challenge at No. 1 doubles before the Central duo prevailed 8-5. Robertson and Snow downed Sells and Hobgood 8-1, while Carter and Smith beat Sapp and Miller 8-0.

The Lady Eagles will move on to the WPAC Tournament next week at Walkertown High School before entering the 2A state dual-team playoffs in the following week.