41 down, one more to go

Surry Central’s No. 1 singles player, Hannah Pardue, rolled to victory in her final regular-season home match on Wednesday evening. - The Lady Eagles’ Mattie-Grace Snow charges toward the net to hit this winner in her No. 3 singles match on Wednesday evening. - The Lady Eagles’ Sarah Marion ranges to her right and gets the racket on the ball during her straight-set win at No. 2 singles. - Surry Central’s Haily Robertson makes the backhand return in her win at No. 3 singles. - -

DOBSON — At some point in the next month, it will be time for the latest senior class in the Surry Central women’s tennis dynasty to pass the torch.

Until that day comes, Hannah Pardue, Sarah Marion, Mattie-Grace Snow and Haily Robertson will continue to hold it high.

The Lady Golden Eagles honored their four seniors on Wednesday afternoon, as Central clinched its sixth straight outright Western Piedmont Athletic Conference title with a 9-0 whitewash of county rival North Surry in the final regular-season home match for the 2018 team.

Surry Central (13-1, 11-0 WPAC) won its 61st straight conference match dating back to the 2013 season. The four seniors are 41-0 in league action, and can wrap up their careers with a perfect 42-0 WPAC slate if they win at West Stokes today.

The match itself was nearly another clean sweep for Central, even though North is a much stronger team than Walkertown, whom the Lady Eagles completely blanked the day before. The Lady Greyhounds’ Juliana Cook won the first game of the second set against Snow at No. 3 singles. All of the other singles matches were shutouts. North Surry’s McKensie Bare and Madison Stockman won two games at No. 2 doubles for the only other Lady Hound game wins of the match.

The four Central seniors were greeted with banners on their respective courts as the singles matches got under way. Pardue beat Callie Willard, Marion defeated Carleigh Lovill, Snow downed Cook, and Robertson topped Keyanna Barnes. All four matches pitted a Lady Eagle senior against a Lady Hound senior. The four North seniors had been honored in Toast on Tuesday in a forfeit win over Carver.

In the other two singles matches, Mamie Smith defeated Bare and Rachel Carter beat Casey Wells to remain undefeated this season.

At No. 1 doubles, Pardue and Marion teamed up to beat Cook and Barnes 8-0, with Snow and Robertson topping Bare and Stockman 8-2 at No. 2, and Smith and Carter shutting out Olivia Mauldin and Carley Freeman at third doubles to wrap up.

Following today’s finale at West Stokes, both teams will move on to conference tournament action next week at Walkertown High School. Central will open the dual-team state playoffs at home on Oct. 17.

Central seniors honored, set sights on WPAC perfection

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

