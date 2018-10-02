Senior Day pizza and a forfeit

John Cate | The News North Surry seniors Callie Willard, Kayleigh Hutson, Juliana Cooke and Keyanna Barnes were honored on Tuesday in what was supposed to be their Senior Day match with Carver. The Yellowjackets didn’t show up, so the team celebrated a forfeit win and honored the seniors with a pizza party anyway. - John Cate | The News The North Surry seniors and their teammates gather around as gifts are presented during the Senior Day ceremony on Tuesday. - John Cate | The News The Lady Hounds got to start the pizza party early on Senior Day because Carver called and decided not to show up. -

North Surry seniors Callie Willard, Kayleigh Hutson, Juliana Cooke and Keyanna Barnes were honored on Tuesday in what was supposed to be their Senior Day match with Carver. The Yellowjackets didn’t show up, so the team celebrated a forfeit win and honored the seniors with a pizza party anyway.

