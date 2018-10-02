SC celebrateswith bagels

WALKERTOWN — Surry Central celebrated its sixth straight Western Piedmont Athletic Conference women’s tennis title with a bagel party on Tuesday evening.

The Lady Eagles captured no worse than a tie for first place in the WPAC with a road win over Walkertown in which Central didn’t lose a single game. It was the 60th straight conference win for the program and the 10th of the season for this year’s team, which is 12-1 overall and ranked 11th among the state’s 2A teams by the N.C. High School Tennis Coaches Association.

Central still has matches with North Surry and West Stokes on its schedule, but leads Atkins by two matches in the conference standings and has already swept the Lady Camels, meaning it is assured of the No. 1 seed out of the WPAC for the upcoming state playoffs. The Lady Eagles host North today at 4:30 for Senior Day, and complete the regular season at West Stokes on Thursday.

Tuesday’s match with the Wolfpack was quick and painless, if you were a Walkertown fan. Hannah Pardue, Sarah Marion, Mattie-Grace Snow, Haily Robertson, Mamie Smith and Rachel Carter all scored double-bagel wins over their opponents. The match was effectively over at that point, but the teams did go on to contest the doubles matches. Pardue and Marion downed Melody Jackson and Nakia McMillian, Snow and Robertson beat Arianna Carter and Destiny Holcomb, and Smith and Carter topped Sydni Shearin and Kristina Bailey. The final score of all three doubles matches was 8-0.

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

