Lady Eaglesblank the Bush

John Cate | The News Surry Central’s Rachel Carter remains undefeated in her high-school career after winning at No. 6 singles against Forbush on Tuesday. -

DOBSON — Surry Central was apparently not satisfied when it only scored a 5-2 win over Western Piedmont Athletic Conference rival Forbush four weeks ago.

When the Lady Falcons came calling on Central’s courts Tuesday evening, the Lady Eagles rectified any disappointment by sweeping all nine matches, most of them in one-sided fashion, and moved one step closer to a sixth consecutive WPAC title.

The Lady Eagles (11-1, 9-0 WPAC) lost just one set in the match. At No. 5 singles, Forbush’s Rachel Dixon broke Central’s Mamie Smith three times in the second set and won every game. That match went to a tiebreaker, where Smith was able to get her game back in order and pull out a 6-3, 0-6, 1-0 (10-4) win. Smith thereby avenged a loss she’d suffered to Dixon when the players first met on Aug. 30.

The other Central defeat from the first meeting was also avenged. No. 2 Sarah Marion had been forced to concede that day due to injury, but in her rematch with Lindsey Ray, Marion won 6-0, 6-1. The most games that any Forbush player won in the other four singles matches was four, with No. 1 seed Hannah Pardue beating the Lady Falcons’ Megan Smith 6-2, 6-2.

At No. 3 Mattie-Grace Snow downed Alyssa Southern 6-1, 6-2, with fourth-seeded Haily Robertson winning 6-2, 6-1, and sixth-seeded Rachel Carter continuing her outstanding freshman season with a double-bagel victory over Bethanie Snow. Carter is now 12-0 on the season, including two matches where she played at No. 5 due to injury and won.

The doubles matches were just as one-sided. At No. 2, Southern and Swain put up a fight against the Lady Eagles’ Mattie-Grace Snow and Robertson, but fell 8-5. The Nos. 1 and 3 doubles both ended 8-1. At No. 1, Pardue and Marion beat Smith and Ray, and at No. 3, Smith and Carter upped their own season slate to 12-0 by beating Dixon and Bethanie Snow.

The Lady Eagles have a chance to avenge their only defeat and to clinch no worse than a share of the WPAC over the next two days. Central travels to East Surry today, having lost to the Lady Cardinals back on Aug. 21. On Thursday, the Lady Eagles host North Surry and can take the conference’s top seed with the victory.

