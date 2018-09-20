Lady Eagles wipe out Yellowjackets

John Cate | The News The Lady Eagles’ Hannah Pardue scored a double-bagel win at No. 1 singles against Carver and teamed up with Sarah Marion for an 8-0 victory in doubles. All six Surry Central players went through the entire match without losing a single game. -

WINSTON-SALEM — Surry Central’s tennis team must have brought the can of Raid along when it went to play the Carver Yellowjackets on Thursday evening.

The Lady Golden Eagles went to 8-0 in Western Piedmont Athletic Conference play with a 9-0 sweep of Carver, and few if any of the team’s 68 straight conference wins dating back to 2013 could have been more one-sided than this one.

Central, which improved to 10-1 overall, not only didn’t lose a match, it didn’t lose a single game in swatting away the Yellowjackets. All six Lady Eagles claimed double-bagel victories, and all three of the doubles matches also ended as whitewashes for the ladies in black.

Surry Central has four more conference matches remaining on its schedule, but has already beaten its closest challenger in the WPAC, Atkins, two times this season, including a 6-3 win on Tuesday. Home wins over Forbush and North Surry next week on Tuesday and Thursday will assure the Lady Eagles of another conference title, and in between, they’ll travel to East Surry and try to avenge their only loss of the season.

As for the Carver match, Central paraded out Hannah Pardue, Sarah Marion, Matte-Grace Snow, Haily Robertson, Mamie Smith and Rachel Carter, and all six of them blanked their opponents 6-0, 6-0. In doubles, Pardue and Marion downed Maria Rodriguez and Jessica Gaines, Snow and Robertson shut out Jessica Gaines and Azhure Frazier, and Smith and Carter stopped Angela Loya and Faith Green. The final score of all three doubles matches was 8-0.

It was the fifth 9-0 shutout for the Lady Eagles in 11 matches.

The Lady Eagles’ Hannah Pardue scored a double-bagel win at No. 1 singles against Carver and teamed up with Sarah Marion for an 8-0 victory in doubles. All six Surry Central players went through the entire match without losing a single game. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_DSC_0680.jpg The Lady Eagles’ Hannah Pardue scored a double-bagel win at No. 1 singles against Carver and teamed up with Sarah Marion for an 8-0 victory in doubles. All six Surry Central players went through the entire match without losing a single game. John Cate | The News

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.