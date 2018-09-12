Back on track

John Cate | The News North Surry’s No. 2 doubles team of Madison Stockman and Carrigan Willard gets ready to take the court for the No. 2 doubles match on Wednesday. - John Cate | The News East Surry’s Sarah Mann goes high to return a ball during the No. 1 doubles match on Wednesday at North Surry. - John Cate | The News North Surry played Callie Willard and Juliana Cook at No. 1 doubles on Wednesday against East Surry. - John Cate | The News East Surry’s Carson Payne came out on top in a hotly contested No. 3 singles match. - - John Cate | The News Carleigh Lovill didn’t pull out the win at No. 3 singles against 1A power East Surry, but she made the match interesting. - -

It had been six days since East Surry’s tennis team suffered a disappointing loss to fellow Northwest 1A Conference Bishop McGuinness. The Lady Cardinals were eager to redeem that setback, and it wasn’t going to be a good day for whoever saw them next.

The team with that misfortune was North Surry, which hosted the state’s third-ranked 1A team on Wednesday evening and got swept by their guests from down the road.

East Surry (9-1 overall) finished five of the six singles matches in a span of less than 40 minutes. However, at No. 3 singles, the Lady Greyhounds’ Carleigh Lovill put up a tremendous fight against the Lady Cardinals’ Carson Payne, enough so that the teams began the doubles matches while those two were still settling their match. Neither player was used by their respective teams in the doubles, so it proved not to be an issue. Instead, both coaches decided to get some of their other players on the court under match conditions. Payne ended up winning the match 6-2, 6-3, but most of the games were closely contested.

The Nos. 2, 4, and 5 singles matches were sweeps by East Surry. Sarah Mann, Haley Gilley and Rosie Craven defeated McKensie Bare, Olivia Mauldin and Courtney Thomas respectively without losing any games. At No. 1 singles, Abigail Martin beat Callie Willard 6-0, 6-1, and Abbie Koons defeated Kayleigh Hutson by the same score at No. 6.

With the result already decided, the teams let Payne and Lovill fight it out on court three and went ahead and played the doubles. Martin and Mann beat Willard and Juliana Cook 8-1 in the No. 1 doubles match. At No. 2, Hailey Chilton and Gilley beat North’s Madison Stockman and Carrigan Willard 8-1, and the third doubles was an 8-0 victory for Rosie Craven and Lili Craven over Sophie Chamberlain and Jacey Ward.

The Lady Cardinals are back in action today at home against South Stokes, while North Surry hosts Atkins on Sept. 17.

Lady Cardinals sweep North Surry

By John Cate [email protected]

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

