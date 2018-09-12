Lady Eagles tennis tames the Cats

DOBSON — Even down one starter, Surry Central’s ninth-ranked tennis team was way too much for West Stokes on Tuesday evening.

The Lady Golden Eagles won all eight contested matches in what turned out to be an 8-1 victory. Central chose to concede the No. 1 doubles match after claiming seven easy victories in the other eight matches.

West Stokes came into the match fielding a lineup of four sophomores and two freshmen, and it was clear early on that the Lady Wildcats weren’t going to have much of a chance against the five-time defending league champs. The Nos. 3 and 6 singles matches ended up as double-bagel wins for Central’s Haily Robertson and Ellen Bryant over Sarah-Grace Sells and Ramsey Miller, respectively.

The blowout continued with fourth-seeded Mamie Smith rolling to a 6-2, 6-0 win over Kaylee Hobgood, and top-seed Hannah Pardue rolling 6-2, 6-1 over Sydney Preston. Fifth-seeded Rachel Carter downed Rhyan Sapp 6-1, 6-3 to make it 5-0, and the No. 2 seed match between Central’s Mattie-Grace Snow and the Cats’ Torrie Preston was all that remained on the courts. Preston won the first set, but Snow prevailed in the second and then took the tiebreaker for a 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-8) victory.

Central conceded the No. 1 doubles match to the Prestons, but the Nos. 2 and 3 were played. Smith and Carter beat Sells and Hobgood 8-3, and Bryant and Amelia Wilmoth downed Sapp and Miller 8-1.

The Lady Eagles, now 8-1 overall and 6-0 in conference play, will host Atkins (5-1, 4-1 WPAC) on Tuesday.