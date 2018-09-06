Lady Eagles now 4-0 in conference

DOBSON — The Lady Eagles are still rolling.

Surry Central continued its quest for a sixth straight Western Piedmont Athletic Conference crown on Thursday evening, crushing visiting Walkertown 9-0 to improve to 4-0 in league action.

The Lady Eagles (6-1 overall) nearly posted an ultimate shutout, not only winning all nine matches, but also coming close to winning every game. Walkertown’s only win in a game came at No. 1 doubles, where the Wolfpack’s Melody Jackson and Nakia McMillian lost 8-1 against Mattie-Grace Snow and Haily Robertson. It should be noted that Central pulled No. 1 singles player Hannah Pardue out of the doubles’ lineup so that another Central player could compete.

This player, Amelia Wilmoth, joined Ellen Bryant in an 8-0 whitewash of Kristine Baily and Sophia Evan at No. 3 doubles. The No. 2 doubles was an 8-0 shutout for Mamie Smith and Rachel Carter against Sydni Shearin and Destiny Holcomb.

Every one of the singles matches was a double-bagel victory for the Lady Eagles. Pardue did play in the singles and blanked Melody Jackson. Snow “zeroed in” on McMillian at No. 2, and Robertson shut out Arianna Carter at No. 3. The fourth singles match saw Smith hand Holcomb a goose egg, and Rachel Carter did the same at No. 5 against Baily. Bryant blanked Shearin at No. 6.

The Lady Eagles will travel to Atkins (3-0, 2-0 WPAC) on Monday evening in what could likely be the toughest challenge to their attempt to win another league crown. The Lady Camels faced Walkertown last week and also double-bageled all six singles matches.

Surry Central’s doubles team of Amelia Wilmoth and Ellen Bryant played an exhibition match against North Surry earlier this week and were in the lineup as the Lady Eagles’ No. 3 doubles team on Thursday against Walkertown, where they scored a 9-0 win. Surry Central’s doubles team of Amelia Wilmoth and Ellen Bryant played an exhibition match against North Surry earlier this week and were in the lineup as the Lady Eagles’ No. 3 doubles team on Thursday against Walkertown, where they scored a 9-0 win. John Cate | The News