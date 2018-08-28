Posted on August 28, 2018 by mtairynews Seeking Six High School Tennis Five-time WPAC champs begin title defense with rout Staff Report Central’s Mattie Grace Snow hits a forehand in the Lady Eagles’ match against Carver. Cory Smith | The News Top-seed Hannah Pardue led the Eagles to victory number three on Tuesday with a clean sweep in singles. Cory Smith | The News RECOMMENDED FOR YOU 6:30 pm Updated: 9:40 pm. | Community shows support for church 12:21 pm | Atop Mount Kilimanjaro 9:54 pm Updated: 12:22 pm. | Faulty breaker box cause of blaze Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus