Central tennis sweeps Lady Bears

DOBSON — A day after its first regular-season loss since 2016, Surry Central’s tennis team got back on track with a clean sweep of arch-rival Mount Airy.

The Lady Eagles, who hadn’t defeated the Lady Bears in at least two decades before pulling it off a year ago during an unbeaten regular season, wrapped up the season sweep this year on Thursday afternoon and improved to 2-1 on the season.

Central was hurt by an injury to No. 2 player Sarah Marion the day before, but Marion was back in the lineup for Mount Airy and won her singles match while dropping just five games. The No. 1 doubles match she played in was the only match of the day in which the Lady Bears seriously challenged Central. That one went to a tiebreaker before Hannah Pardue and Sarah Marion beat Mount Airy’s Elizabeth Marion and Olivia Perkins 9-8 (10-6) to finish the sweep.

In singles, Pardue beat Elizabeth Marion 6-1, 7-5 at No. 1 singles, and Sarah Marion defeated Perkins 6-3, 6-2 at No. 2. Going down the line in the singles lineup, Mattie Grace Snow downed Ashtyn Myers 6-2, 6-0; Haily Robertson beat Olivia Malone 6-2, 6-3; Mamie Smith topped Anna Kate Turner 6-2, 6-3; and Rachel Carter claimed a 6-3, 6-0 win over Rachel Carter.

The Lady Eagles had little trouble in either of the other two doubles matches, either. The Nos. 2 and 3 doubles both ended up as 8-3 wins for Central, with Snow and Robertson beating Myers and Malone at second doubles, and Smith and Carter scoring the victory over Turner and Martin.

Surry Central, which has won five consecutive Western Piedmont Athletic Conference titles without losing a single league match, starts its quest for title number six on Tuesday, when Carver visits. The Lady Bears will return to action today at R.J. Reynolds.

Surry Central’s Haily Robertson takes a break during a changeover in a match earlier this season. Robertson scored wins at No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles on Thursday against Mount Airy. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_DSC_0505.jpg Surry Central’s Haily Robertson takes a break during a changeover in a match earlier this season. Robertson scored wins at No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles on Thursday against Mount Airy. John Cate | The News