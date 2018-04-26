NW1A tennis finals postponed

The final round of the Northwest 1A Conference Tennis Tournament was pushed back another day due to inclement weather. The finals, originally scheduled for Wednesday, will now conclude today at 4 p.m. at Mount Airy High School.

Mount Airy’s Emory Bray was battling to keep his 15-0 streak alive before the rain set in. Bray, the top seed in the tournament, dropped the first set 3-6 to Bishop McGuinness’ Sam McDonald. Bray was able to win his serve to begin the second set, taking a 1-0 lead.

Bray hopes to replicate the success he had in Wednesday’s semifinal match, in which he dropped the first set but still won the match.

In the championship doubles match, the top-seeded duo of Villains Henry Kirby and Jimmy Dasher were taking on Mount Airy’s Harrison Morris and Hunter Eaton. Kirby and Dasher were one of the most formidable teams in the conference this season, finishing with a 9-1 overall record.

Kirby and Dasher came back from a 3-4 game score to win the first set 6-4. Morris and Eaton trailed 1-2 in the second set when the match was postponed.

Mount Airy’s Hunter Eaton serves in the doubles championship match on Thursday. Both the singles and doubles championship matches will resume Friday at 4 p.m. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_DSC_0124.jpg Mount Airy’s Hunter Eaton serves in the doubles championship match on Thursday. Both the singles and doubles championship matches will resume Friday at 4 p.m. Cory Smith | The News

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith