Golden Eagles win big on Senior Day

DOBSON — Brandon Norman, Rodrigo Landeverde and Blake Woods, the Nos. 1, 2 and 4 players in the Golden Eagles’ tennis lineup, all went out on a high note in the regular-season finale on Thursday afternoon.

In their final appearance at the Big SC, they and their teammates wrapped up the Western Piedmont Athletic Conference season with a 9-0 shutout of visiting West Stokes. The win left Central in a tie for second place in the final conference standings.

“We have three great seniors,” said Central head coach Mark Parsons. “Brandon may go down as one of the best to ever play at Surry Central. We’re glad to send the seniors out the right way.”

Norman, the Golden Eagles’ top seed who has already signed to play college tennis next season, actually got a fight in his last home match from the Wildcats’ Noah Spainhour. Spainhour picked up a break early in the first set and went on to win it. Norman had to battle back to win the second set and then take the tiebreaker to capture a 2-6, 6-2, 1-0 (10-5) victory.

That was nothing compared to the way Landeverde was tested, though. West Stokes’ Ian Simpson actually skunked him in the first set, and Landeverde had to win a second set to force a tiebreaker that went to eight extra points before he prevailed 0-6, 6-4, 1-0 (15-13).

The rest of the singles matches went much more easily. Woods, playing at No. 4, ended his career with a 6-4, 6-2 win over John Brooke. Third-seeded Kevin Montero defeated Isaac Spainhour 6-4, 6-1. Alex Burns downed Cole Caldwell 6-2, 6-2 at No. 5, and Gabe Matthews won 6-4, 6-0 over Drevon Sellers at No. 6.

The Eagles already had the team win with the doubles upcoming. Norman and Landeverde beat Noah Spainhour and Brooke, Montero and Woods downed Simpson and Isaac Spainhour, and Burns and Matthews beat Caldwell and Sellers to wrap up the sweep.

In another match played during the evening, Atkins defeated Forbush to win the league title and drop the Falcons into a second-place tie with Central. The Eagles finished with a final record of 9-4 and 7-3 in WPAC play.

The Eagles will play on in the conference tournament next week.

