Bears to Bobcats: Morris signs with Lees-McRae

Mount Airy High School has been a powerhouse in tennis for as long as people can remember. Last week, another name was added to the list of Mount Airy alumni who will play tennis at the next level.

Granite Bear senior Harrison Morris signed his National Letter of Intent last week to continue his tennis career with Lees-McRae College.

“Harrison has been crucial to Mount Airy High School maintaining a highly competitive tennis program,” said Bears coach Rodney Pell.

The dream of playing collegiate tennis began for Morris nearly six years ago. Morris’ athletic background led him to try tennis at Mount Airy Middle School, and the rest is history.

“I played sports all my life,” Morris said. “Then I started tennis in the seventh grade and fell in love with it. I knew from about 12 years old that what I wanted to do was play college tennis.”

Mount Airy tennis trained Morris from an early age to expect greatness.

“Even from middle school, we wanted to be the best,” Morris said.

Morris is a four-year veteran of the varsity tennis team. During his time as a Granite Bear, the team holds a 56-11 record as of this publication.

Morris himself currently boasts an 8-3 singles record in the 2018 season. For his career, Morris’ singles record is 32-7.

As excited as he is for college, Morris said he isn’t done with high school tennis just yet.

“Hopefully we can win a state championship this year and hold that tradition to our standards,” Morris said.

According to Pell, Morris’ work ethic is up there with the Mount Airy greats, meaning a run at the state championship, either as a team or an individual, is certainly possible.

“Harrison invests a tremendous amount of time and energy in both the off-season and season to improve his game,” Pell said.

Morris looks to carry on the Mount Airy tradition of winning to Lees-McRae in the fall.

Harrison Morris singed to play tennis with Lees-McRae College last week. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_h4.jpg Harrison Morris singed to play tennis with Lees-McRae College last week. Cory Smith | The News Mount Airy’s Harrison Morris sings his National Letter of Intent to continue his tennis career with Lees-McRae College. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_h5.jpg Mount Airy’s Harrison Morris sings his National Letter of Intent to continue his tennis career with Lees-McRae College. Cory Smith | The News Harrison Morris is the current 2-seed for the Bears and has an 8-3 singles record in the 2018 season. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_aaa.jpg Harrison Morris is the current 2-seed for the Bears and has an 8-3 singles record in the 2018 season. Cory Smith | The News

Mount Airy tennis sends another player to collegiate tennis

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith