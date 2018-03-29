Eagles fall to Forbush

DOBSON — The Golden Eagles tennis team’s path to winning the Western Piedmont 2A Conference just got a lot more complicated.

It’s been the Eagles’ goal to win the conference from the season’s genesis. This dream was already challenged by an undefeated Atkins squad, but a 6-3 loss to the Falcons Thursday makes the odds even lower.

“Congrats to Forbush, they always play hard and they deserve to win,” said Eagles’ coach Mark Parsons. “We need to learn how to win matches that we should win, but not today.”

Surry Central’s one seed Brandon Norman will definitely remember Thursday’s match, but not in the way he had hoped. Norman dropped his first singles match of the season to Forbush’s Matt Wilhelm 2-6, 2-6.

The first match between the two teams on March 15 went much differently. Central led 5-1 after singles and won the match 7-2.

The Eagles nearly went down 1-5 in singles had it not been to a tiebreaker victory at the five seed.

Rodrigo Landeverte was the first to fall in a 0-6, 1-6 match against Forbush’s two-seed Lance Kennedy. Up next was Norman at the top seed.

Blake Woods lost the first set in the fourth-seeded match 4-6 before sweeping his opponent in the second set. Woods nearly pulled out a victory, but lost in the third set tiebreaker 8-10.

Kevin Montero got the Eagles’ first win of the day with a 6-3, 6-3 victory at the three seed.

It then came down to the five and six seeds. Both went into tiebreakers at one point.

Chris Chambers had his first set decided by a tiebreaker, falling 4-7. Chambers then fought to a 4-6 score in the second set.

Things were even closer at the five seed. Gabe Matthews fell 4-6 in the first set, but had to go into a tiebreaker in the second set. Matthews won the tiebreaker 11-9 to force a third-set tiebreaker.

After trailing 3-8, Chambers rallied to win the match by a score of 13-11.

The Eagles’ stayed alive going into doubles, but that hope would soon diminish. Landeverde and Montero fell 0-8 to one of the top doubles squads in the state.

Matthews and Alex Burns also dropped the third seed doubles match 6-8.

Norman and Woods had the only Surry Central victory in doubles, winning 8-1.

The Eagles won’t be back on the courts until April 12 when they travel down the road to North Surry.

Central’s Brandon Norman had his undefeated singles streak broken in Thursday’s match.

