Central tennis stays in WPAC title hunt

KING — Conference championship banners for Surry Central tennis are old hat, but in recent years, they’ve all belonged to the girls. Now the male Golden Eagles want one of their own.

Central will have to avenge an earlier loss to Atkins or get some help along the way after narrowly dropping a match to the Camels three weeks ago, but the Eagles are taking care of business and giving themselves a chance. Tuesday’s victim was West Stokes, as Central hit the road and claimed a 7-2 victory over the Wildcats.

The Eagles now hold second place in the Western Piedmont Athletic Conference outright with a 4-1 league mark (6-1 overall).

“This was a great team win and keeps us in the hunt for a conference championship,” said head coach Mark Parsons.

Central was already in good shape after the singles matches, with a 4-2 lead. West Stokes earned wins at Nos. 2 and 3 singles, but the Eagles had a big edge at the top and bottom of the lineup. Senior Brandon Norman stayed undefeated at No. 1 singles with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Noah Spainhour, while Central’s Nos. 5 and 6 players also remained unbeaten. Alex Burns beat Cole Caldwell 6-1, 6-1, and Gabe Matthews dispatched Drevon Sellers 6-4, 6-0.

A 6-1, 6-3 win for Blake Woods over John Brooke meant a fourth team point for the Eagles and meant they would need to win just one doubles match for a road victory.

West Stokes earned singles wins at No. 2, with Ian Simpson beating Rodrigo Landeverde, and No. 3, where Isaac Spainhour defeated Kevin Montero. But Landeverde and Montero avenged those losses when they teamed up in doubles and whipped Issaac Spainhour and Brooke 8-3 in the No. 1 doubles match. At No. 2, Norman and Woods downed Noah Spainhour and Sellers 8-2. Matthews and Burns made it a clean sweep of the doubles by outlasting Simpson and Caldwell 9-7.

Central will host Forbush on Thursday in another important league match.