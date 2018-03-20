Eagles top Hounds on courts

DOBSON —The Surry Central men’s tennis team won’t be matching the undefeated regular season that its women’s counterpart enjoyed last fall, but the Golden Eagles are on a winning track nevertheless.

With bad weather looming and a backlong of postponed matches already needing to be made up, Surry Central and North Surry started Tuesday’s tennis match a bit early and agreed to play just one set in singles, with the first to win eight games as the winner. The Eagles prevailed 8-1 and improved to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in Western Piedmont Athletic Conference play.

Even with the 4 p.m. start, the match was played under threatening skies and 47-degree temperatures at the outset, with a strong wind.

“This was a good conference win for our guys, especially in winter-like conditions,” said Central head coach Mark Parsons. “North Surry is young and inexperienced, but they are going to be good. Our experience was just too much today.”

Indeed, the best of the Greyhounds seemed to have been fast learners. North’s team point came in the No. 1 doubles, where Cole Richardson and Conner Nichols, who had been competitive in their singles losses to Central’s Brandon Norman and Rodrigo Landeverde, bounced back and beat the Eagles’ Landeverde and Kevin Montero 9-7.

Surry Central swept the singles matches. Norman beat Richardson 8-3 and Landeverde did the same to Nichols by an 8-5 count. At No. 3, Montero downed Dalton Quesenberry 8-3. The Nos. 4 through six matches were all shutouts for the Central players. Blake Woods defeated Caleb Doss, Alex Burns downed Mike Martin, and Gabe Matthews topped Trey Scott.

In the No. 2 doubles, Norman and Woods beat Quesenberry and Martin 8-3, and Burns and Matthews took the No. 3 doubles 8-1 over Doss and Scott.

Central travels to Walkertown on Thursday, while the Hounds host Carver.