SC tennis evens conference slate with win at Forbush

EAST BEND — After losing its conference opener to Atkins last week, Surry Central needed a win over another contender to stay in the hunt for the Western Piedmont Athletic Conference title this season. The Golden Eagles got the job done on Thursday with a 7-2 road win over league rival Forbush.

Central (2-1, 1-1 WPAC) won five of the six singles matches against the Falcons and already had the team win in hand before the doubles, where Forbush won at No. 1 but lost the other two decisively.

The Falcons actually took three of the singles matches to tiebreakers, but Central won all three. As it turned out, Forbush would have needed to sweep all three of those matches in order to win.

The Eagles’ Kevin Montero had the only decisive win in the singles for the visitors, downing Peyton Eldridge 6-3, 6-1 at No. 3. Forbush also had a big win at second singles, where Matt Wilhelm beat Rodrigo Landeverde 6-0, 6-1. Central took a tightly contested straight-set win at fifth singles, where Alex Burns held off Alex Pena 7-5, 6-4.

The other three went the distance. Top-seeded Brandon Norman let his second set get away against the Falcons’ Lance Kennedy, but came back strong in the tiebreaker, winning the match 6-4, 6-7 (4-7), 1-0 (10-1). The No. 4 singles match was a come-from-behind win for Blake Woods over Seth Anderson, 6-7, 6-2, 1-0, while sixth-seeded Gabe Matthews also rallied from a first-set defeat to beat Jaden Gage 4-6, 6-2, 1-0.

In doubles, Forbush earned a second point when it won the No. 1 match, with Kennedy and Wilhelm beating Landeverde and Montero 8-1. But Central won the other two. Norman and Woods scored an 8-4 win over Eldridge and Anderson at No. 2, and the No. 3 match saw Burns and Chris Chambers score an 8-3 victory over Pena and Gage.

Surry Central will host Elkin on Monday, while Forbush (2-1, 1-1) hosts East Surry today.