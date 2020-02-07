Lady Cards finish No. 7 in State Meet

North Surry sent six representatives to the NCHSAA 1A/2A State Swim Meet (left to right): Kara Bryant, Cassidy Hull, Hunter York, Garyn Bender, Nick Bryant and Alec Singleton. Submitted Photo

CARY — The 2020 1A/2A North Carolina High School Athletic Association Swimming and Diving Championships wrapped up Thursday afternoon at the Triangle Aquatic Center.

East Surry, Mount Airy, North Surry and Surry Central each had representatives compete in the meet as individuals. The top of the leaderboards were once again filled with 1A charter schools and 2A schools, both public and charter.

The Lady Cardinals finished seventh overall, which was the highest of any traditional 1A school in the state. East Surry also had the only local medalists thanks to a bronze finish in the 400 freestyle relay.

East Surry had eight girls in the meet: Avery Tucker, Hadly Tucker, Haley Joyce, Julie Hicks, Gracie Pruitt, RoyBeth Kiser, Carly Bullington and Abby Bruce.

The Cards competed in three relays. Avery Tucker, Hadly Tucker, Hicks and Bruce finished third in the state in the 400 freestyle relay (3:45.88) and fifth in the 200 freestyle relay. The team of Joyce, Pruitt, Bullington and Kiser finished 19th in the 200 medley relay.

In individual races: Julie Hicks finished 10th in the 100 backstroke (1:02.57) and 14th in the 200 freestyle (2:04.78); Hadly Tucker finished eighth in the 100 butterfly (1:02.28) and 14th in the 50 freestyle (26.18);

Haley Joyce finished 18th in the 500 freestyle (6:00.23); Pruitt finished 11th in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.10) and 17th in the 200 individual medley (2:26.38);

Avery Tucker finished sixth in the 100 backstroke (1:00.64) and 12th in the 100 freestyle (55.44); and Bruce finished 17th in the 100 backstroke (1:05.13).

North Surry’s six consisted of two girls, Cassidy Hull and Kara Bryant, and four boys: Hunter York, Garyn Bender, Alec Singleton and Nicholas Bryant. The boys finished 34th as a team and the girls didn’t qualify for the team competition.

The relay team of Hunter York, Garyn Bender, Alec Singleton and Nicholas Bryant finished 23rd in the 200 freestyle (1:40.16).

In individual events: Kara Bryant finished 17th in the 100 butterfly (1:03.07) and 21st in the 200 freestyle (2:08.90); Hull finished 22nd in the 500 freestyle (5:54.08) and 23rd in the 200 freestyle (2:12.40); and Nicholas Bryant finished eighth in the 500 freestyle (5:07.25) and 17th in the 200 free (1:54.91).

Mount Airy brought two girls to the competition, Oshyn Bryant and Jessica Sawyers. As a team, the girls finished 38th overall.

In individual events: Sawyers finished 14th in the 200 individual medley (2:23.51) and 15th in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.00); and Oshyn Bryant finished 17th in the 500 freestyle (5:47.58).

Surry Central’s Sara Collins was the only Golden Eagle in the competition. She finished 14th in the 100 butterfly (1:02.90), which placed Surry Central at 40th as a team.

All four local schools compete in State Meet

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

