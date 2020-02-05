NCHSAA Regional swim results listed

The East Surry Lady Cardinals finished second overall in the 1A/2A team competition, which was the highest of any 1A or 2A public school. Submitted Photo

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A/2A Central Regional Swim Meet took place over the weekend and all four local schools competed.

The East Surry Lady Cardinals were the only local team to finish in the top-10, ending up as the NCHSAA 1A/2A Central Regional Runners-Up. The Lady Cardinals had 265 points to Pine Lake Prep’s 302 points. East Surry actually scored more points in the swimming portion (265 to 241) than PLP, but the 1A charter earned 61 points in the diving portion of the competition.

The schools had varying numbers of competitors. Below are the results for each local school and the number of points accumulated.

Scores – Women

1. Pine Lake Prep – 302

2. East Surry – 265

3. Community School of Davidson – 262

14. North Surry – 61

15. Mount Airy – 60

17. Surry Central – 36

Scores – Men

1. Pine Lake Prep – 339

2. Community School of Davidson – 248

3. Bishop McGuinness – 158

14. North Surry – 67

21. Mount Airy – 29

24. Surry Central – 10

26. East Surry – 1

The East Surry women were also the only ones to have relay winners place in the top three of their respective competitions. The Lady Cards finished with a silver medal in the 200 yard freestyle relay and 400 yard freestyle relay, while taking bronze in the 200 yard medley relay, as well as other medals for individual races.

The top eight finishers in the regional meet qualified for the NCHSAA 1A/2A State Championship being held on Thursday, February 8 at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, NC.

Individual results for area swimmers are:

Women’s 200 yard freestyle

Kara Bryant(North Surry) – 4th

Julie Hicks (East Surry) – 5th

Cassidy Hull (North Surry) – 7th

Oshyn Bryant (Mount Airy) – 13th

Roy Beth Kiser (East Surry) – 27th

Men’s 200 yard freestyle

Nick Bryant (North Surry) – 7th

Martin Cooke (Mount Airy) – 12th

Gavin Atkins (East Surry) – 16th

Jacob Gates (East Surry) – 23rd

Women’s 200 yard individual medley

Gracie Pruitt (East Surry) – 6th

Jessica Sawyers (Mount Airy) – 8th

Abby Bruce (East Surry) – 9th

Lydia Hough (East Surry) – 20th

Men’s 200 yard individual medley

Abbot Nixon (Surry Central) – 22nd

Women’s 50 yard freestyle

Hadly Tucker (East Surry) – 2nd (silver)

Sara Collins (Surry Central) – 9th

Men’s 50 yard freestyle

Hunter York (North Surry) – 15th

Tanner Boone (Surry Central) – 18th

Gavin Atkins (East Surry) – 19th

Women’s 100 yard butterfly

Hadly Tucker(East Surry) – 2nd (silver)

Kara Bryant (North Surry) – 5th

Sara Collins (Surry Central) – 7th

Carly Bullington (East Surry) – 10th

Joanna Arroyo (Surry Central) – 14th

Men’s 100 yard butterfly

Hunter York (North Surry) – 11th

Jesse Vaughn (Surry Central) – 20th

Women’s 100 yard freestyle

Avery Tucker (East Surry) – 5th

Men’s 100 yard freestyle

No area swimmers qualified

Women’s 500 yard freestyle

Oshyn Bryant (Mount Airy) – 4th

Cassidy Hull (North Surry) – 5th

Haley Joyce (East Surry) – 8th

Roy Beth Kiser (East Surry) – 22nd

Men’s 500 yard freestyle

Nick Bryant (North Surry) – 4th

Matheson Williams (Mount Airy) – 9th

Women’s 100 yard backstroke

Avery Tucker (East Surry) – 2nd (silver)

Julie Hicks (East Surry) – 5th

Abby Bruce (East Surry) – 6th

Haley Joyce (East Surry) – 19th

Joanna Arroyo (Surry Central) – 24th

Men’s 100 yard backstroke

Matheson Williams (Mount Airy) – 10th

Martin Cooke (Mount Airy) – 18th

Women’s 100 yard breaststroke

Gracie Pruitt (East Surry) – 5th

Jessica Sawyers (Mount Airy) – 7th

Carly Bullington (East Surry) – 11th

Men’s 100 yard breaststroke

Abbott Nixon (Surry Central) – 17th

Collin Phillips (Mount Airy) – 19th

