NCHSAA Regional swim results listed

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A/2A Central Regional Swim Meet took place over the weekend and all four local schools competed.
The East Surry Lady Cardinals were the only local team to finish in the top-10, ending up as the NCHSAA 1A/2A Central Regional Runners-Up. The Lady Cardinals had 265 points to Pine Lake Prep’s 302 points. East Surry actually scored more points in the swimming portion (265 to 241) than PLP, but the 1A charter earned 61 points in the diving portion of the competition.
The schools had varying numbers of competitors. Below are the results for each local school and the number of points accumulated.
Scores – Women
1. Pine Lake Prep – 302
2. East Surry – 265
3. Community School of Davidson – 262
14. North Surry – 61
15. Mount Airy – 60
17. Surry Central – 36
Scores – Men
1. Pine Lake Prep – 339
2. Community School of Davidson – 248
3. Bishop McGuinness – 158
14. North Surry – 67
21. Mount Airy – 29
24. Surry Central – 10
26. East Surry – 1
The East Surry women were also the only ones to have relay winners place in the top three of their respective competitions. The Lady Cards finished with a silver medal in the 200 yard freestyle relay and 400 yard freestyle relay, while taking bronze in the 200 yard medley relay, as well as other medals for individual races.
The top eight finishers in the regional meet qualified for the NCHSAA 1A/2A State Championship being held on Thursday, February 8 at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, NC.
Individual results for area swimmers are:
Women’s 200 yard freestyle
Kara Bryant(North Surry) – 4th
Julie Hicks (East Surry) – 5th
Cassidy Hull (North Surry) – 7th
Oshyn Bryant (Mount Airy) – 13th
Roy Beth Kiser (East Surry) – 27th
Men’s 200 yard freestyle
Nick Bryant (North Surry) – 7th
Martin Cooke (Mount Airy) – 12th
Gavin Atkins (East Surry) – 16th
Jacob Gates (East Surry) – 23rd
Women’s 200 yard individual medley
Gracie Pruitt (East Surry) – 6th
Jessica Sawyers (Mount Airy) – 8th
Abby Bruce (East Surry) – 9th
Lydia Hough (East Surry) – 20th
Men’s 200 yard individual medley
Abbot Nixon (Surry Central) – 22nd
Women’s 50 yard freestyle
Hadly Tucker (East Surry) – 2nd (silver)
Sara Collins (Surry Central) – 9th
Men’s 50 yard freestyle
Hunter York (North Surry) – 15th
Tanner Boone (Surry Central) – 18th
Gavin Atkins (East Surry) – 19th
Women’s 100 yard butterfly
Hadly Tucker(East Surry) – 2nd (silver)
Kara Bryant (North Surry) – 5th
Sara Collins (Surry Central) – 7th
Carly Bullington (East Surry) – 10th
Joanna Arroyo (Surry Central) – 14th
Men’s 100 yard butterfly
Hunter York (North Surry) – 11th
Jesse Vaughn (Surry Central) – 20th
Women’s 100 yard freestyle
Avery Tucker (East Surry) – 5th
Men’s 100 yard freestyle
No area swimmers qualified
Women’s 500 yard freestyle
Oshyn Bryant (Mount Airy) – 4th
Cassidy Hull (North Surry) – 5th
Haley Joyce (East Surry) – 8th
Roy Beth Kiser (East Surry) – 22nd
Men’s 500 yard freestyle
Nick Bryant (North Surry) – 4th
Matheson Williams (Mount Airy) – 9th
Women’s 100 yard backstroke
Avery Tucker (East Surry) – 2nd (silver)
Julie Hicks (East Surry) – 5th
Abby Bruce (East Surry) – 6th
Haley Joyce (East Surry) – 19th
Joanna Arroyo (Surry Central) – 24th
Men’s 100 yard backstroke
Matheson Williams (Mount Airy) – 10th
Martin Cooke (Mount Airy) – 18th
Women’s 100 yard breaststroke
Gracie Pruitt (East Surry) – 5th
Jessica Sawyers (Mount Airy) – 7th
Carly Bullington (East Surry) – 11th
Men’s 100 yard breaststroke
Abbott Nixon (Surry Central) – 17th
Collin Phillips (Mount Airy) – 19th
